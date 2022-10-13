AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
  • new product

Hikvision released the evolutionary eDVR Series with eSSD technology

PRNewswire October 13, 2022

HANGZHOU, China, Oct. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Hikvision recently added the eDVR Series into its expanding portfolio of security solutions for SMBs. Powered by embedded solid state drive (eSSD) technology, Hikvision’s eDVRs are compact, durable, easy-to-use, and energy-efficient. All this means they are ideal for small-to-medium-sized businesses and residential applications.

(PRNewsfoto/Hikvision Digital Technology)

“The eDVR Series is smarter, faster, more durable and more energy efficient than anything that’s gone before, not only helping to minimize negative environmental impacts, but also delivering major energy and cost savings for our customers” says Wenson Zhou, Product Director at Hikvision.

New possibilities for efficiency and sustainability

1) Eco-friendliness and 45% energy saving

The ultra-low power consumption of chip-level eSSDs makes Hikvision eDVRs more sustainable. Since these devices don’t have spindle motor engines built in, their energy consumption is 45% lower than that of the conventional DVRs, not only helping users to make long-term savings on their electricity bills, but also enabling them to reduce carbon emissions.

In addition, the use of eSSDs makes the products more durable than conventional DVRs that use HDD drives. This is because there are fewer moving parts, such as actuator arms. With longer product life cycles, the eDVR Series contributes to eco-efficiency and sustainability.

2) Endurable storage with a 25% improvement in efficiency

Being powered by “eSSD” technology, with solid-state storage components down to chip level, the Hikvision eDVRs have exceptional storage efficiency and system stability. The storage efficiency of eDVR Series is further enhanced by “scene adaptive bitrate control technology”, which automatically optimizes encoding for video footage, and improves the coding efficiency by 25%. Specifically, complex scenes with human or vehicle movements are allocated higher bitrates to ensure great video quality. At the same time, low-complexity scenes with little or no movement are assigned a lower bitrate to optimize storage efficiency.

3) Compact design for ease of use and simplicity of installation

As the eDVRs are embedded with SSDs and have a “screwless” design, tool-free installation is made possible. Besides, without the traditional horizontal mounting requirements of conventional HDDs, the devices are also easier to assemble and set up. Thanks to this ease and flexibility of installation, both end-customers and installers can save time and reduce their maintenance and operating costs.

Compared to conventional SSD DVRs, Hikvision’s eDVRs are highly compact, helping to save on space. They can fit anywhere – be it behind a monitor, under a table, on a bookshelf, or hidden inside a custom stand.

4) Smart motion detection

Embedded with Motion Detection 2.0 technology, the eDVR Series can distinguish human beings and vehicles from other objects in any given environment, enabling property owners to respond much more quickly and effectively to potential security breaches. The technology also enable property owners to search video footage based on the appearances of people or vehicles during a specific period of time, saving time and reducing their workloads and costs.

Effective for residential and SMB applications

The innovative features of the Hikvision eDVR Series make these solutions equally effective for residential, SMB, and commercial applications. In all cases, end-customers benefit from an easy and flexible installation process, low energy consumption, minimal maintenance requirements, and high performance video capture, storage, and processing.

The compact format of Hikvision eDVRs also increases the solution’s versatility. For example, eDVRs can easily fit into residential homes. The devices’ storage drives also operate with virtually no noise or vibrations, and generate very little heat, which makes them ideal for residential applications. These advantages, along with the eDVRs’ affordability, functionality, and sustainability, also make the product range an ideal choice for SMBs such as convenience stores, grocery shops, restaurants, workshops, bars, and more.

To learn more about the eDVR Series, please visit Hikvision’s official website.

 

SOURCE Hikvision Digital Technology

Keep updated

Latest Releases

Latest News

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.