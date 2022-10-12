AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • award and prize

Altair Named to Newsweek’s List of the Most Loved Workplaces for 2022

PRNewswire October 12, 2022

Altair ranked 46th among the top 100 U.S. companies recognized for employee sentiment and satisfaction

TROY, Mich., Oct. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Altair (Nasdaq: ALTR), a global leader in computational science and artificial intelligence (AI), is featured on Newsweek’s 2022 Most Loved Workplaces list, and ranked 46 among the top 100 companies measured by employee happiness and satisfaction at work. The 2022 Top 100 Most Loved Workplaces® are the result of a collaboration with the Best Practice Institute (BPI), a leadership development and benchmark research company.

Altair

“We are thrilled to once again be recognized as one of the nation’s finest workplaces,” said James R. Scapa, founder and chief executive officer, Altair. “Being included among these outstanding companies reflects our unwavering commitment to our employees. Our key values are at the center of our DNA and we strive to ensure everyone at Altair feels cared for, supported, and validated. By investing in benefits and personal development, prioritizing flexibility, fostering a collaborative and inclusive environment, and more, Altair puts its people first – and will continue to do so.”

The results were determined after surveying more than 1.4 million employees from businesses with workforces varying in size from 50 to more than 10,000. The list recognizes companies that put respect, caring, and appreciation for their employees at the center of their business model and, in doing so, have earned the loyalty and respect of the people who work for them. 

How positive workers feel about their future at the company, career achievement, how much employer values align with employee values, respect at all levels, and the level of collaboration at the firm were the five critical areas measured to gauge employee sentiment. In addition, areas such as inclusion, diversity, equity and belonging, and company response and adaptability to the COVID-19 pandemic, such as return-to-office rules, were identified and analyzed in relation to the five critical areas measured.

“As a result of ‘The Great Resignation,’ more companies recognize the importance of focusing on employee satisfaction to not only attract but retain top talent,” said Nancy Cooper, global editor-in -chief, Newsweek. “The businesses on this year’s list clearly demonstrated that commitment.”

View Altair’s Most Loved Workplace profile page, here: https://mostlovedworkplace.com/companies/altair/.

About Altair

Altair is a global leader in computational science and artificial intelligence (AI) that provides software and cloud solutions in simulation, high-performance computing (HPC), data analytics, and AI. Altair enables organizations across all industries to compete more effectively and drive smarter decisions in an increasingly connected world – all while creating a greener, more sustainable future. For more information, visit https://www.altair.com/.

 

