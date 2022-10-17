PIKOM CONGRATULATES DR SEAN SEAH AS CHAIRMAN OF THE WORLD INNOVATION AND TECHNOLOGY SERVICES ALLIANCES (TERM 2022-2024) FOLLOWING THE SUCCESS OF WCIT 2022

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, Oct. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — PIKOM, the National Tech Association of Malaysia congratulates Dr Sean Seah as the new Chairman of the World Innovation and Technology Services Alliances (WITSA) for the 2022-2024 term. Dr Seah, who is also Chairman of PIKOM, was appointed as Chairman of WITSA at its Annual General Meeting on 12th September 2022, held in Penang, in conjunction with the 26th World Congress on Innovation and Technology (WCIT) 2022.

Dr Seah started his career in the tech industry as early as 1993 in Silicon Valley before joining Sun Microsystems. He ventured into the entrepreneurial sector since 2001 as the co-founder of Afor Pte Ltd which was later listed in the Singapore Stock Exchange in 2008 as Epicentre Holdings Limited (SGX:5MQ). Dr Seah also founded and was CEO of Galasys PLC (GLS: LSE) in 2012. Galasys PLC listed in the London Stock Exchange in 2014. The most recent positions held by Dr Seah included Executive Director & Chief Investment Officer at SEATech Ventures Corp (OTCPINK: SEAV) in 2018, Executive Director of ASIAFIN Holdings Corp (OTCPINK: ASFH) in 2019 as well as Executive Chairman of ANGKASA-X Holding Corp in 2020. Angkasa-X is a Satellite-as-a-Service (“SaaS”) company that invests in R&D, IP creation, components sourcing, assembly-integration-testing, launching, managing state-of-the-art Low-Earth-Orbit (LEO) satellites, and operating its own satellite ground stations to control downlink or uplink and process satellite data for its customers globally.

As Chairman of WITSA, Dr Seah envisions to grow the global industry alliance platform further. He expressed his vision at the recent WITSA AGM that took place recently during WCIT 2022 in Penang, “I aim to continue positioning WITSA as the global digital ambassador and promote greater international cooperation by supporting multilateral win-win trade agreements. With the new committee, we will drive greater awareness of the competitive advantage in the digital technology industry, in tandem with the vision to strengthen WITSA’s role in the development of technology-related international public policy.”

PIKOM also stated that this appointment is indeed something the tech association is very proud of. It mentioned that Dr Seah has shown exemplary leadership as Chairman of PIKOM as well as Chairman of the WCIT 2022 Organizing Committee. He is driven by result and that is one of the many attributes that garnered him chairmanship at WITSA.

WCIT 2022, which took place from 13-15 September 2022 in Penang, has been reputed to be the most successful tech event since the pandemic. The 3-day packed congress recorded 4,043 registered delegates from 65 countries, 46 media establishments, 220 speakers and secured more than 80 corporate sponsors. The biggest international delegation came from Singapore with 83 participants. Even before the congress began, it sold out more than 300 booth space, that covered an exhibition space of 6448sqm, at both WCIT 2022 and TechFest 2022.

“The success of WCIT 2022 could not have been achieved if not for the overwhelming support from the Governor of Penang, The Prime Minister of Malaysia, the Chief Minister of Penang, Penang State EXCO members & lead agencies, our industry partners, MDEC and HDRD Corp as our strategic partners and everyone involved in making WCIT 2022 such a resounding success. Despite the international borders only reopened in April 2022, with SOP restrictions and some SHORTCOMINGS, we pulled it off with flying colours. This is also the key reason why PIKOM was awarded to host WCIT 2023 again next year, with Sarawak Digital Economy Corporation.” concluded Dr Seah.

SOURCE PIKOM