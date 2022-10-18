AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
  • award and prize

Ximai Builds Upon the Success of Award-winning Peanut Butter Egg Roll and Looks to the Future

PRNewswire October 18, 2022

Sustained innovation and creativity is at the heart of the business

CHANGHUA, Taiwan, Oct. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Ximai Foods Limited Company (Ximai), continues to make strides in the world of baked goods with its innovative Peanut Butter Egg Roll, which most recently won the 2022 Changhua Top 100 Best Gifts Finalist Gold Award.

Created in 2020, the Peanut Butter Egg Roll immediately surpassed all expectations of what a traditional egg roll should look or taste like. Recognizing that the interior of the egg roll could be enhanced with filling, Ximai took the chance to add its own twist on things with the beloved peanut butter filling.

Locally sourced, fragrant and crispy

The outer shell of Ximai’s Peanut Butter Egg Roll is made from locally sourced and fresh eggs and fried using a perfected recipe to achieve the qualities of being fragrant and crispy. The product is then elevated to another level by incorporating the peanut butter filling from famous Taiwanese brand, Hsinchu, delivering a distinctly Taiwanese taste.

Xi Mai egg rolls come in individual packaging that is convenient and hygienic and it extends the shelf life of the egg rolls, solving the issue of consuming the whole package of egg rolls after unpacking.

It is no surprise that it becoming the leading product of Ximai, achieving high retail and online sales. To further expand the success of the Peanut Butter Egg Roll, Ximai is also recognized as having the largest peanut butter egg roll factory in Taiwan, with a daily output of more than 60,000 pieces hot off the presses. Additionally, Ximai has achieved several certification including HACCP, ISO22000, and Dun & Bradstreet, promising the best quality,

More than just egg rolls

In addition to the Peanut Butter Egg Roll, Ximai is committed to producing more noteworthy products for consumers, with its Almond & Jerky Flakes Egg Roll being another potential hit as it undergoes a patent application together with other varieties of cakes, puffs, cookies, and more.

As a company, Ximai maintains strong beliefs in the pillars of quality, service, and affordable pricing, and adheres to the principles of integrity and stability to achieve sustainable operations.

“Our Peanut Butter Egg Roll is a clear representation of our commitment to our values, as well as a commitment to delivering the best to our customers. We believe in doing the hard work and ensuring that everyone within and outside of Ximai is able to enjoy what we do, while coming along with us on this journey,” said YI-MIN, HUANG, CEO of Ximai.

Looking to the future, the company will look to link its products with the tourism industry, engage in more experiential marketing, and capitalize on the increasing number of consumers seeking more unique leisure and entertainment options.

To learn more about Ximai and its products, please visit the company’s official website or www.taiwantrade.com, or follow them on Facebook.

About Ximai Foods Limited Company

Established in 2004, Ximai Foods Limited Company began life in the Sanxia district in New Taipei City, with the Ximai Baking Kingdom becoming its flagship brand in 2017. The brand is anchored by three main mascots, the King of Egg Rolls, the Queen of Cheese, and the Prince of Puffs, each bringing a distinct and delicious taste for adults and children alike.

The company achieved another breakthrough in 2020 with the creation of its Peanut Butter Egg Roll, a new star product that has grown in popularity, especially online. The success of this new product is further strengthened by the largest peanut butter egg roll factory in Taiwan, with a daily output of more than 60,000 pieces.

Media Contact

Ximai Foods Limited Company
Moon Wang
[email protected]
+886-982-088-049

SOURCE Ximai Foods Limited Company

Keep updated

Latest Releases

Latest News

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.