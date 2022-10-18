AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
Global 200mm Semiconductor Fab Capacity Projected to Surge 20% to Record High by 2025, SEMI Reports

PRNewswire October 19, 2022

MILPITAS, Calif., Oct. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Semiconductor manufacturers worldwide are estimated to increase 200mm fab capacity 20% from 2021 through 2025, adding 13 new 200mm lines as the industry reaches a record high of more than 7 million wafers per month (wpm), SEMI announced today in its 200mm Fab Outlook to 2025 report. Surging demand for automotive and other applications are driving the capacity expansion for power semiconductors and MEMS.

SEMI® connects 2,000+ member companies and 1.3 million professionals worldwide to advance the technology and business of electronics manufacturing. SEMI members are responsible for the innovations in materials, design, equipment, software, devices, and services that enable smarter, faster, more powerful, and more affordable electronic products. SEMI builds connections that help its members prosper, create new markets, and address common industry challenges together.

Chipmakers including ASMC, BYD Semiconductor, China Resources Microelectronics, Fuji Electronics, Infineon Technologies, Nexperia and STMicroelectronics have announced new 200mm fabs to meet growing demand.

The SEMI 200mm Fab Outlook to 2025 report shows fab capacity for automotive and power semiconductors growing at a rate of 58% from 2021 to 2025, followed by MEMS at 21%, foundry at 20% and analog at 14%.

Regional Outlooks

China will lead the world in 200mm capacity expansions with a 66% increase by 2025, followed by Southeast Asia at 35%, Americas at 11%, Europe and Mideast at 8%, and Korea at 2%. In 2022, China is expected to claim 21% share of global 200mm fab capacity, followed by Taiwan and Japan at 11% and 10%, respectively.

The SEMI 200mm Fab Outlook to 2025 report tracks more than 330 fabs and lines. The report reflects 75 updates across 53 facilities and lines and includes four new projects since the previous report in April 2022.

About SEMI

SEMI® connects more than 2,500 member companies and 1.3 million professionals worldwide to advance the technology and business of electronics design and manufacturing. SEMI members are responsible for the innovations in materials, design, equipment, software, devices, and services that enable smarter, faster, more powerful, and more affordable electronic products. Electronic System Design Alliance (ESD Alliance), FlexTech, the Fab Owners Alliance (FOA), the MEMS & Sensors Industry Group (MSIG) and SOI Consortium are SEMI Strategic Technology Communities. Visit www.semi.org, contact one of our worldwide offices, and connect with SEMI on LinkedIn and Twitter to learn more.

