AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
  • licensing agreement

Brankas and CRIF jointly launch APAC’s first ever open banking credit score product

PRNewswire October 19, 2022

SINGAPORE, Oct. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Brankas, the leading open finance technology provider in Southeast Asia and CRIF, a global leader in credit bureau, business information, and credit risk solutions, announced today a strategic partnership to launch the APAC region’s first open finance credit score product, ‘New Evaluation Open Suite’ (N.E.O.S). The N.E.O.S credit scoring system analyzes alternative data sources to provide more accurate assessments of potential borrowers and improved credit risk management for financial institutions.

Brankas Indonesia’s Country Manager, Husni Fuad commented: “Borrowers that could be financially strong but without credit history can be excluded from accessing credit by lenders’ credit policies mainly relying on traditional credit data. As such, lenders lose out on thousands of these potential borrowers every month. To resolve this, Brankas and CRIF have joined forces to co-create N.E.O.S. This move will improve financial inclusion, decisioning automation and customer experience, supporting financial institutions to reduce credit risk and generate enhanced customer insights through open banking technology solutions and analytics.”

Added Simone Lovati, Managing Director, Asia of CRIF: “Financial institutions are lacking data to build critical knowledge and valuable insights to expand their market reach and serve the new-to-credit population. Brankas and CRIF’s open banking suite will allow banks and fintech players to fill this gap, enabling them to make relevant and reliable credit decisions, while improving the upselling potential to existing customers. The alternative credit scoring revolution has just begun.”

What is the Product?

N.E.O.S is a risk score based on verified customer identity and transaction data from bank accounts all powered by CRIF’s world class categorization engine. N.E.O.S is an essential lever for financial inclusion, unlocking credit access for applicants with a limited credit history such as micro-entrepreneurs, freelance and gig economy workers, and more.

How does it work?

Brankas enables the consent collection and a secure and smooth connection to bank statement data and other alternative data sources through a simple and secure user experience. CRIF then applies an advanced machine learning algorithm that enables an innovative credit score. Brankas’ open banking secure data sharing solutions unlock next generation alternative credit scoring. As a result, you benefit from instant and automated statement retrievals over a secure and compliant platform.

How can it benefit your industry/company?

With over 400 KPIs (Key Performance Indicators) that are developed for the assessment of credit worthiness and business opportunities, businesses would be able to derive any red signals much earlier and thus improve default prevention.

Lenders would get access to up to 12 months’ worth of income and expense data, and help understand the customer spending behavior across categories such as groceries, electricity bills, investments, memberships, insurance, loan repayments, and subscriptions in a much reduced overall turnaround time.

Be an early adopter

Be the first financial institution in Southeast Asia to benefit from a credit agency open banking score, increasing HB competitive advantage. We are looking for early adopters who can benefit from this product and companies would be given a free of charge trial period!

Interested in learning more about this product? Email us at [email protected].

About Brankas

Brankas is the leading open finance technology provider in Southeast Asia. We provide API-based solutions, data and payments solutions for financial service providers (like banks, lenders and e-wallets) and online businesses. Brankas partners with banks to build and manage their open finance infrastructure, producing APIs for real-time payments, identity and data, new account opening, remittances, and more. With Brankas’ secure open banking technology, online businesses, fintech companies and digital banks can use Brankas APIs to create new digital experiences for their users.

About CRIF

CRIF is a global leader in credit bureau, business information, and credit risk solutions. Established in 1988 in Bologna, Italy, CRIF operates in 40 countries across four continents. Over 10,500 banks and financial institutions, 82,000 business clients and 1,000,000 consumers use CRIF services on a daily basis. Since 2016, CRIF has been included in the prestigious IDF FinTech Top 100 Rankings.

CRIF has a strong presence in Asia with regional headquarters in Hong Kong and Singapore, as well as in key cities including Beijing, Bishkek, Cebu, Dushanbe, Hanoi, Ho Chi Minh City, Jakarta, Kaohsiung, Kuala Lumpur, Manila, Mumbai, Pune, Shanghai, Shenzhen, Taipei, Taichung, Tashkent, and Zhongli. For more information on CRIF Asia, please visit www.crifasia.com.

Media Contact: 
Balasubramanian
Head of Community & Engagement
[email protected]

SOURCE Brankas

Keep updated

Latest Releases

Latest News

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.