AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
  • new product

NSI Global Counter Intelligence Officially Rebrands to NSI Global

PRNewswire October 19, 2022

SYDNEY, Oct. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Today, NSI Global Counter Intelligence is proud to announce its Rebranding to NSI Global and the relaunch of its new corporate website www.nsi-globalcounterintelligence.com. The rebranding to NSI Global better reflects the growth of its global network and its significant expansion in the provision of highly specialised services in the world of Risk Management and Intelligence.

NSI Global provides Counterintelligence, Counterterrorism Intelligence, Counterinsurgency Intelligence, Cyber Threat Intelligence, Risk Advisory, Geopolitical Risk, Technical Surveillance Counter Measures, Digital Forensic Incident Response, Offensive Cyber Security, Communication Security, Enhanced Due Diligence, Litigation Support Services, and Advanced Government Only Technologies. NSI Global helps protect its clientele from financial loss and reputational damage and provides invaluable intelligence to protect its people and their business.

“We are trusted advisors to private, high/ultra-high-net-worth individuals, top-tier law firms, multinational corporations, and government.  We deliver the results our clients need to build organizations that are secure, compliant, and resilient in an era of ever-increasing risk. We believe the rebrand to NSI Global and relaunch of our corporate website better reflects our greatly expanded specialised service offering,” said Claude Khoury, COO of NSI Global.

“In today’s volatile world and due to the speed at which threats arise, it is important for the individual, risk professionals, C-Suite executives, diplomats, and government officials to be able to navigate these risks in their global environment. Our firm will guide you in taking proactive countermeasures, making informed strategic decisions, and most importantly, help you ensure the security of your most valuable assets. As we have for more than two decades, NSI Global will continue to protect, serve, and secure our loyal clientele’s peace of mind and inform their futures. We invite potential clients to visit our new website to view our greatly expanded range of services and get in contact for a confidential meeting,” said Navid Sobbi, CEO of NSI Global.

About NSI Global

NSI Global is a Risk and Intelligence Advisory firm. For over two decades they have built a reputation for consistently managing large-scale projects involving complex and sophisticated threat mitigation.

NSI Global is trusted by Governments, Law Enforcement, Multinational Organisations, and High/Ultra-High-Net-Worth Clients, to advise them on all aspects of Information Risk, Operational Risk, Cyber Risk, Corporate Risk, and Economic Espionage Risk. Their clients trust them to uncover vulnerabilities and threats and provide guidance on the most important aspects of their business.

SOURCE NSI Global

Keep updated

Latest Releases

Latest News

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.