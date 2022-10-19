AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • award and prize

Revenera Applauded by Frost & Sullivan for Providing Market-leading Usage Analytics and Software Enforcement Software

PRNewswire October 20, 2022

Revenera’s growth throughout the past 13 years exhibits immense strength and resilience, offering a global go-to-market approach with teams in North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific.

SAN ANTONIO, Oct. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Frost & Sullivan recently assessed the global software license management industry and, based on its findings, recognizes Revenera with the 2022 Global Software License Management Market Leadership Award for the software enforcement segment as part of Frost & Sullivan’s Best Practices Awards.

Revenera-Award-Logo

Want more? View Revenera’s full award content site: https://best-practices.frost.com/revenera-landing-page/

Revenera offers out-of-the-box solutions and integrations that support various business models. Revenera has a long history in the software industry and is the de facto standard for many segments. Its monetization platform offers solutions and integrations that enable software publishers and device manufacturers to implement a wide range of digital monetization models for cloud, SaaS, on-premises, and embedded applications. The transition from a hardware to a software model can seem daunting for many software vendors and device manufacturers. Still, Revenera provides well-established industry best practices to ease these challenges.

Revenera’s flexible software monetization platform meets changing customer requirements as suppliers move from on-premise software to SaaS and from perpetual licensing models to subscription- and usage-based ones. Over the last 13 years, Revenera has significantly grown its business, especially with companies adopting mixed deployment and licensing environments, including enterprise SaaS, on-premises, and Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT). Revenera offers a global go-to-market approach with teams in North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. Revenera’s monetization platform provides flexibility to its diverse customer base and allows them to choose the license models best suited for their needs.

According to Mukul Krishna, Global Practice Leader at Frost & Sullivan, “In a very competitive environment, Revenera has chosen to focus on software enforcement and make it simpler for customers to implement, helping the company continue to grow and expand its customer base.”

Revenera focuses on developing its cloud platform while providing easier, more automated access to data for analytics and process automation. The company enhances licensing support through software development kits (FlexNet Publisher and FlexNet Embedded) and support for fulfillment and usage management. It brings its RESTful approach to fulfillment, enabling customers to monetize their SaaS applications and small-footprint IoT devices.

“Revenera has strong ties with its customer community and centralized its focus of making software easier to access and track. As a user-friendly solution, Revenera provides a unique experience for its clients and ensures superior customer service and increases monetization potential throughout a software solution’s life cycle,” added Krishna.

Each year, Frost & Sullivan presents this award to the company that has developed an innovative element in a product by leveraging leading-edge technologies. The award recognizes the value-added features/benefits of the product and the increased ROI it offers customers, which, in turn, raises customer acquisition and overall market penetration potential. With its customer service excellence, brand strength, product differentiation, and strong overall performance, Revenera earns Frost & Sullivan’s 2022 Global Software License Management Market Leadership Award for the software enforcement segment.

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices awards recognize companies in various regional and global markets for demonstrating outstanding achievement and superior performance in leadership, technological innovation, customer service, and strategic product development. Industry analysts compare market participants and measure performance through in-depth interviews, analyses, and extensive secondary research to identify best practices in the industry. Frost & Sullivan’s award criteria and Revenera’s award-winning attributes may be downloaded here.

About Frost & Sullivan
For six decades, Frost & Sullivan has been world-renowned for its role in helping investors, corporate leaders, and governments navigate economic changes and identify disruptive technologies, Mega Trends, new business models, and companies to action, resulting in a continuous flow of growth opportunities to drive future success. Contact us: Start the discussion.

Contact:
Kristen Moore
P: 1.210.247.3823
E: [email protected]

About Revenera

Revenera helps product executives build better products, accelerate time to value and monetize what matters. Revenera’s leading solutions help software and technology companies drive top line revenue with modern software monetization, understand usage and compliance with software usage analytics, empower the use of open source with software composition analysis and deliver an excellent user experience—for embedded, on-premises, cloud and SaaS products. To learn more, visit www.revenera.com.

Contact:
Bret Clement
[email protected]

 

SOURCE Frost & Sullivan

