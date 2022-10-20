AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
Casio to Release Flare Red Models for G-SHOCK 40th Anniversary Kickoff

PRNewswire October 20, 2022

Evoking Solar Flares with Multicolor Laminated Bezel Featuring Phosphorescent Particles

TOKYO, Oct. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Casio Computer Co., Ltd. announced today the release of two new additions to the G-SHOCK brand of shock-resistant watches. In the runup to the G-SHOCK 40th anniversary in April 2023, Casio is looking to connect with each and every G-SHOCK fan through various activities, including releasing commemorative models and holding special events in various places around the world. Casio kicks this all off with the MTG-B3000FR and GWG-2040FR, two Flare Red anniversary models boasting the red G-SHOCK brand color in an intensely blazing solar flare design.

G-SHOCK got its start with a single-page plan to construct a watch that wouldn’t break, even if dropped. It debuted in 1983 with a shock-resistant construction that overturned conventional wisdom on the fragility of wristwatches.

The 40th anniversary Flare Red models, the MTG-B3000FR and GWG-2040FR, feature multicolor laminated bezels made with phosphorescent materials in the red G-SHOCK brand color. The design evokes solar flares, the massive eruptions of intense energy from the sun’s surface. Casio used a newly developed technique to laminate carbon and colored glass fiber sheets together and hew them into bezel form. Phosphorescent particles mixed into the glass fiber sheets create powerful designs that are stunning even in the dark. The bezel of every single watch has its own unique look, since the materials present a one-of-a-kind appearance depending on where in the lamination the bezel is hewn.

For the GWG-2040FR, phosphorescent particles are also mixed into the forged carbon of the lugs that connect the case to the band to create random patterns of wondrous glow-in-the-dark beauty.

The logo commemorating the G-SHOCK 40th anniversary, designed by world-renowned graffiti artist Eric Haze, is engraved on the case back. These timepieces also feature four stars to signify “40,” an extra-special touch for the first wave of models to commemorate 40 years of G-SHOCK innovation.

 

