BLUETTI Offers Solar Generators to Power Up Halloween

SYDNEY, Oct. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — This Halloween, trick-or-treaters can fill their bags with more than free candy. BLUETTI, a portable power station leader, has decided to give them a “Boo” before they become power-starved or their houses are haunted by blackouts. It offers a slew of special deals for power generators, batteries and solar panels along with freebies from this October 20 to November 3.

“Whether people are looking to upgrade gears for camping or secure their houses with stable power supply, this is the most affordable time in recent history,” BLUETTI’s spokesman James Ray said.

Selective Power Stations

From the portable solar generator EB55 to the 3072Wh power giant AC300 combo, BLUETTI is providing much needed power options. Among them, BLUETTI’s flagship model AC200P is an unmissable highlight. The AC200P and B230 combo is regarded as the most anticipated bundle compared to the EB150, AC200MAX and AC300 series.

New Bundles to Step Up

BLUETTI is also rolling out new battery and solar panel bundles for those who already own a power station and simply wish to beef up their solar system for power independence.

The company’s expansion LFP battery, B230 and B300, have wide compatibility with multiple units. As for its panels, PV200 and PV350 are built up with monocrystalline cells that boast 23.4% efficiency.

“They will give the off-grid power system a real kick. Convert more free sunlight, store more clean power, a sustainable life with abundant energy is there,” James Ray explained.

More Add-ons to Expect

In addition, BLUETT is giving away various useful accessories as well, like a DC charging enhancer D050S, which will be sent for free to those who buy B230/B300 alone or any battery & solar panel bundles.

About BLUETTI

With over 10 years of industry experience, BLUETTI has tried to stay true to a sustainable future through green energy storage solutions for both indoor and outdoor use while delivering an exceptional eco-friendly experience for everyone and the world. BLUETTI is making its presence in 70+ countries and is trusted by millions of customers across the globe. For more information, please visit BLUETTI online at https://www.bluettipower.com.au/.

SOURCE BLUETTI ENERGY PTY LTD