Iveco Group inaugurates its new ePowertrain plant in Turin, the Group’s first totally carbon-neutral manufacturing site

PRNewswire October 19, 2022

TURIN, Italy, Oct. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — FPT Industrial, the global powertrain brand of Iveco Group (MI: IVG), inaugurated the new Turin (Italy) ePowertrain plant on October 18, a manufacturing site fully dedicated to the production of the electric powertrain range and Iveco Group’s first totally carbon-neutral plant.

Covering a total area of 15,000 sq meters, the plant generates its own energy with solar panels and other innovative photovoltaic and wind power technologies, purchases additional energy from renewable sources and buys carbon credits to fully offset its CO2 emissions. A 6,000 sq meter internal space planted with 100 drought-resilient plants adds a further expected absorption of CO2 of approximately 7 tons a year.

At full capacity, the plant will employ about 200 people to produce over 20,000 electric axles and over 20,000 battery packs a year. The electric axles will equip heavy-duty vehicles such as the Nikola Tre truck, while the electric transfer boxes and compact battery packs will be installed on light commercial vehicles and minibuses, such as the new IVECO eDAILY. Both these zero-emission vehicles were presented at IAA Transportation trade show in Hannover, Germany, one month ago.

The adoption of Industry 4.0 technologies – including highly automated warehouses, augmented and virtual reality, intelligent sensors, 3D scanners for metrology-grade measurements, 3D reality simulators, cooperative robots and thermal imaging cameras – will ensure improved safety, sustainability, quality, productivity, and logistics management.

“Iveco Group has set itself the challenging goal of reaching net zero carbon emissions by 2040, ten years before the deadline of the Paris Agreement. This applies equally to our products and to the places where we work to produce them. From this plant we will supply e-powertrain applications that will complement an already extensive engine line-up, confirming our will to offer customers the right products and services to meet their rapidly changing needs and our credible ambition to lead the electromobility race”, said Gerrit Marx, CEO, Iveco Group.

Iveco Group N.V. (MI: IVG) is the home of unique people and brands that power your business and mission to advance a more sustainable society. The eight brands are each a major force in its specific business: IVECO, a pioneering commercial vehicles brand that designs, manufactures, and markets heavy, medium, and light-duty trucks; FPT Industrial, a global leader in a vast array of advanced powertrain technologies in the agriculture, construction, marine, power generation, and commercial vehicles sectors; IVECO BUS and HEULIEZ, mass-transit and premium bus and coach brands; IDV, for highly-specialised defence and civil protection equipment; ASTRA, a leader in large-scale heavy-duty quarry and construction vehicles; MAGIRUS, the industry-reputed firefighting vehicle and equipment manufacturer; and IVECO CAPITAL, the financing arm which supports them all. Iveco Group employs approximately 34,000 people around the world and has 28 manufacturing plants and 29 R&D centres. Further information is available on the Company’s website www.ivecogroup.com

SOURCE Iveco Group

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

