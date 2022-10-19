AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
AEVEX Aerospace DHC-6-400HG™ Standard Commuter Category 14,000 lbs. (6350 Kg) MTOW Upgrade with Garmin G950NXi/G1000NXi Avionics

PRNewswire October 20, 2022

SAN DIEGO, Oct. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — AEVEX Aerospace, a full-spectrum provider of innovative aircraft and advanced technological solutions across a wide spectrum of government and commercial clients, announced today an amendment of our existing FAA STC currently approved for the DHC-6-300 series to include the DHC-6-400 Series Twin Otter series aircraft. This new product allows the DHC-6-400 series to operate in the Standard Commuter Category with increased maximum take-off weight of 14,000lbs. (6350 Kg) when equipped with a Garmin G950 NXi/G1000NXi avionics suite. “Our DHC-6-400HG™ STC will transform the DHC-6-400 series by combining a significant increase in payload capabilities with the latest Garmin G950NXi/G1000NXi integrated avionics systems,” states Mr. John Zublin, AEVEX’s VP of Advanced Solutions. “The collective package allows operators to expand their mission role, optimize payload and range, add value to their aircraft, while increasing revenues. We are collaborating with Aerocorp Avionics to take the DHC-6-400 series to a new level of capability by also incorporating the latest Garmin features of their GFC™ 700 three axis autopilot.” Mr. Joshua Fox, Director of Maintenance for Aerocorp Avionic Solutions Inc. adds, “The Garmin GFC 700 is an AHRS-based automatic flight control system providing flight director, yaw damper, automatic and manual electric trim capabilities, for a high level of precision digital control and crisp autopilot controllability. The availability of a Garmin G950NXi/G1000NXi cockpit for DHC-6-400 operators around the world is a welcome option to improve functionality and supports smooth transition for pilots moving up from trainers into the regional airlines.”

The DHC-6-300HG™ STC increases the payload capabilities of the basic DHC-6-300 Twin Otter Series aircraft from 12,500 lbs. MTOW (5670 Kg) to 14,000 lbs. (6350 Kg), providing an increase of 1500 lbs. (680 Kg) or 12% overall and represents a 31% increase in payload based on an average empty weight of 7700 lbs. Operations are allowed to the full 750 shaft horsepower of the PT6A-34 engines along with the improved efficiency and noise reduction of the Hartzell four blade “Scimitar” propellers. Additional aerodynamic and structural enhancements complete the modifications. As a Standard Commuter Category STC, DHC-6-300 and DHC-6-400 operators’ area able to operate in revenue service without special purpose restrictions.

The Garmin G950NXi/G1000NXi navigation capabilities include Required Navigation Performance features with integrated radio modules providing VHF Comm/Nav, ILS and WAAS/SBAS-certified GPS, and LPV approaches meeting NextGen ADS-B “Out” regulatory requirements.

Naras”Bo”Alksninis/951.600.0009×218/[email protected]

 

SOURCE AEVEX Aerospace

