  • new product

Yeastar Adds Desk Booking and Visitor Management Systems to Its All-in-one Workplace Management Solution

PRNewswire October 21, 2022

XIAMEN, China, Oct. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Yeastar (www.yeastar.com), the world’s leading provider of Unified Communications solutions and Digital Workplace innovator, today announced the highly-anticipated launch of its Desk Booking and Visitor Management System at its annual virtual event, Yeastar Day 2022 Virtual. With today’s release, its workplace management solution, Yeastar Workplace, is now rounded up with everything needed to manage meeting rooms, desks, and visitors, evolving into a truly all-in-one workplace solution for modern offices, hybrid working environments, and the future of work.

To bring a digital experience to workplace scheduling, Yeastar Workplace allows employees to:

  • Have a bird’s eye view of office layout and real-time space availability
  • Easily find a space that best suits their needs to work or collaborate
  • Book online, on the spot, or through Microsoft Teams & calendar apps
  • Make ad-hoc, advance, and recurring bookings anywhere, anytime
  • Check in and out for their reservations to eliminate scheduling conflicts

To keep everything about the workplace consolidated, Yeastar Workplace enables facilities leaders and administrators to:

  • Create a streamlined booking process with fewer frictions and administration
  • Support flexible seating assignments and activity-based working
  • Impress guests, keep track of visitor traffic and ensure workplace security
  • Optimize space utilization and environmental comfort with the smart technology
  • Gain insights into the usage patterns and trends and make data-driven decisions

“Yeastar Workplace is all about increasing workplace flexibility, maximizing space efficiency, elevating employee and guest experience, and reducing real estate costs,” said Prince Cai, Vice President of Yeastar. “With a fully integrated suite, a comprehensive feature set, and a powerful combination of software and hardware, Yeastar is well positioned to empower businesses of all sizes to digitally transform their workplace.”

Start a 90-day free trial of Yeastar Workplace here.

Yeastar Workplace for All-in-one Workplace Management

About Yeastar

Yeastar helps businesses realize digital values by making communications and workplace solutions easily accessible from ownership and adoption to daily usage and management. Yeastar has established itself as a leading provider of UC solutions with a global partner network and over 450,000 customers worldwide. Committed to delivering the right technology to value-oriented businesses, Yeastar offers products and services for UC&C, workplace management, and hybrid workplace to enable them to win in the modern digital world. For more information about Yeastar or to become a Yeastar partner, please visit https://www.yeastar.com/.

Yeastar Logo (PRNewsfoto/Yeastar Information Technology Co. Ltd.)

Media contact:

Aviva Li
+86-592-5503309
[email protected]

SOURCE Yeastar

