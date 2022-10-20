AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
Targeting AI & Computer Vision, Innodisk Launches New Camera Module Series

PRNewswire October 20, 2022

TAIPEI, Oct. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Innodisk, a global leader in industrial-grade storage and embedded peripherals recently announced its shift towards the AI industry. As 50% of Innodisk’s AI development is related to image recognition, the company has also launched a new camera module series to further support image recognition technology.

Compared with existing products on the market, Innodisk’s new camera modules have three major advantages: customized development, platform compatibility, and ISP adaptation. At the same time, quality and longevity are guaranteed to the same high standards as all Innodisk products, and are backed up with 3 years of warranty.

Camera modules are used in a wide variety of applications, from ATMs to hospital bedside infotainment systems. Innodisk’s optimized cameras will meet the varied requirements of these applications, including AI image recognition, where a small MIPI camera may need to fit into a parking meter or smart charging station to detect number plates, or into a production line to detect defects automatically. Alongside Innodisk’s other video recording technologies such as InnoREC for SSDs, the company creates a complete solution for integrators with video capture needs.

Johnny Wu, Director of Innodisk’s International Intelligent Peripheral Application Division, said, “Innodisk AI is the complete integration of software and hardware solutions, in addition to key technologies such as platforms and algorithms. The recently launched camera module series will blossom in various emerging AI and intelligent applications around the world, and are expected to achieve outstanding results in the increasingly prosperous field of AI computer vision applications.”

Innodisk has already released its USB 2.0 and MIPI (ISP integrated) series camera modules, including models EV2U-RMR2, EV2U-SGR1, and EV2U-RMR1. The company will continue to optimize and enrich their product line up, and aim to release 4K cameras with auto focus functionality.

Innodisk hopes that its latest expansion into the camera market alongside its new AI focus will together help customers build an intelligent world.

About Innodisk

Innodisk is a service-driven provider of flash memory, DRAM modules, and embedded peripheral products for industrial and enterprise applications. For more information about Innodisk, please visit https://www.innodisk.com

SOURCE Innodisk Corporation

