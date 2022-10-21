AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
LONGi participates in the International Greentech & ECO Products Exhibition & Conference in Malaysia

PRNewswire October 21, 2022

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, Oct. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — LONGi has taken part in the Greentech & ECO Products Exhibition & Conference Malaysia 2022 in Kuala Lumpur from October 12th to 14th. Themed “Race Towards Net Zero: Fulfilling SDG and ESG Commitments”, the IGEM 2022 was regarded as Southeast Asia’s leading trade event for green technologies and eco solutions.

LONGi’s star product Hi-MO 5 72-cell module, was displayed at the booth and garnered much attention from the crowd. Designed for different scenarios worldwide, the Hi-MO 5 module adopts high-performance bifacial + PERC technology. Up to July 2022, global shipments of LONGi’s Hi-MO 5 modules have exceeded 30GW.

Malaysia is located in the center of Southeast Asia with a superior geographical location and sunlight intensity up to 1400-1900kW h/m². Meanwhile, the Malaysian government has formulated a specific carbon neutralization schedule, aiming to achieve carbon neutralization by 2050 making Malaysia one of the most ideal PV markets in the world.

Over the last two years, LONGi has accelerated its expansion in Malaysia. In 2021, LONGi provided 190MW modules for two projects located in Kerian and Kuala Muda. In 2022, LONGi supplied modules to the largest PV parking lot project in Malaysia. This project is invested in and owned by MFP Solar and executed by Pekat Solar, and is expected to reduce about 11 tons of CO2 emissions annually.

In the future, LONGi will continue to lead the Solar PV industry with innovation and work with local partners to accelerate the energy transition in Southeast Asia.

About LONGi

Founded in 2000, LONGi is committed to being the world’s leading solar technology company, focusing on customer-driven value creation for full scenario energy transformation.

Under its mission of ‘making the best of solar energy to build a green world’, LONGi has dedicated itself to technology innovation and established five business sectors, covering mono silicon wafers cells and modules, commercial & industrial distributed solar solutions, green energy solutions and hydrogen equipment. The company has honed its capabilities to provide green energy and has more recently, also embraced green hydrogen products and solutions to support global zero carbon development.www.longi.com/en  

SOURCE LONGi

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

