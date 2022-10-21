AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
Sydney welcomes its first POP MART Pop-Up Store, Art toy craze sweeps across Australia

PRNewswire October 21, 2022

BEIJING, Oct. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — On 20 Oct, art toy brand POP MART opened its first Sydney pop-up store, attracting considerable consumer attention.

The store is located at Westfield Sydney, in the CBD of Sydney. It combines Robo Shop and retail store together, enabling consumers to enjoy one-stop offline shopping fun. In addition to blind boxes, various products including 200% figurines and MEGA COLLECTION are also available, catering to art toy lovers’ diversified needs.

During the store opening, a large number of art toy fans have been attracted by the launch of PINO JELLY ‘How Are You Feeling Today?’ series, MEGA COLLECTION 1000% α SKULLPANDA Between Light and Dark, and the limited-edition figurines including PUCKY The Ghost- Sparkle Pink and A BOY – Mint.

According to a responsible person at POP MART, art toy craze has gradually swept across Australia in recent years and became popular among youngsters. To give Australian consumers more access to art toys offline, POP MART will continue to open more physical stores, pop-up stores and Robo Shops, bringing the wonderfulness of art toy to more local consumers.

Also known as designer toys, art toys are creative figurines that incorporate art, design, pop trends, drawing, sculpted reliefs, etc., different from the traditional figurines that are inspired by ACGN characters. In 2016, POP MART identified the market opportunities of art toys, and started to discover and nurture outstanding art toy artists and designers. This strategy has succeeded to commercialise the niche segment of art toys on a large scale, and started the art toy trend.

With keen insight into art and culture, POP MART has successfully built collaborations with iconic design artists such as Kenny, Pucky, Ayan, and SKULLPANDA, and enjoys enormous popularity among fans around the world. So far, it has successfully nurtured famous art toy characters including MOLLY, DIMOO, SKULLPANDA, THE MONSTERS, HIRONO and PUCKY, all loved by global fans.

MOLLY is one of the most famous characters at POP MART. Created in 2006, she has lake-blue eyes and pouting lips. In 2016, POP MART launched the first MOLLY series, which soon became a hit. DIMOO is a shy and timid boy with Baby Cloud on this head. LABUBU is a lively and naughty elf with the impressive cute serrated teeth. HIRONO was launched by POP MART in 2021. With distinctive design and exquisite workmanship, it quickly became popular among global fans.

Since 2018, POP MART has expanded its worldwide presence to 23 countries and regions while popularising art toys through over 350 stores and more than 1,800 Robo Shops globally. So far, it has opened one retail store, two pop-up stores, six Robo Shops and one official eCommerce channel in Australia.

SOURCE POP MART

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

