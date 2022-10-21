Call to Earth Day returns to CNN, with Global Day of Action focused on ocean conservation

HONG KONG, Oct. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — CNN will once again use its platform to shine a light on the environmental emergencies facing our planet, as Call to Earth Day returns on Thursday November 3rd for a day of action.

Call to Earth Day will see special coverage across CNN’s television, digital and social media platforms. This multi-platform content will be complemented by a series of live events, and partnerships with schools, organizations and individuals across the globe, including the Asia Pacific region, dedicated to conservation, environmentalism, and sustainability.

For 2022, Call to Earth Day will focus on Living Oceans: Turning the Tide. Stories, live programming and interviews on this theme, gathered from across Asia, Africa, Europe, the Middle East, and both North and South America, will run in every hour of CNN International programming.

On television, a 30-minute special will feature leading oceanographer, explorer and Rolex testimonee, Sylvia Earle. The world-renowned marine biologist will take CNN’s audiences inside her conservation work on Florida’s increasingly fragile coast. Connect the World with Becky Anderson will also air a special panel, discussing some of the key issues facing the world’s oceans.

On CNN digital, comprehensive features, a dynamic live blog cataloguing the day’s events, and social-first storytelling on remarkable conservation projects around the globe will run across the day. Once again, participants will be encouraged to share their actions, ideas, and inspirational thoughts on social media, using the hashtag #CalltoEarth.

For the first time, CNN en Español will also join Call to Earth Day, with special programming across TV and digital in Spanish.

This year’s event will build on the phenomenal success of the inaugural Call to Earth Day. Last year CNN connected with thousands of environmental organizations around the world, including over 500 schools, to raise awareness, educate students, and inspire actions that created real impact.

Ellana Lee, SVP & Managing Editor, CNN Asia Pacific, said: “The first Call to Earth Day proved just how motivated people are to take tangible actions and tackle the climate crisis directly. Seeing that response has inspired us to continue its momentum, and we’re tremendously excited about everything we have lined up this year. We’ll be taking our audiences from the pristine coastal waters of Patagonia to the polluted banks of the Ganges, and down to the depths of the deepest seas, while helping to raise the voices of thousands of individuals and organizations who are determined to fight for our planet’s future. This year’s event will also arrive as many of the world’s leaders and keenest scientific minds prepare to gather in Egypt for COP27, so Call to Earth Day will give us a platform on which we can build towards that important moment.”

Call to Earth Day is part of Call to Earth, a major network initiative launched by CNN in 2019, in partnership with Rolex and its Perpetual Planet initiative, shining a light on those committed to safeguard our planet for future generations. Over the last three years, this award-winning programming has told stories of change-makers, visionaries and ground-breaking projects making a difference to the world around them.

Call to Earth Day promo: https://bit.ly/3TEFoN9

About CNN International

CNN’s portfolio of news and information services is available in seven different languages across all major TV, digital and mobile platforms, reaching more than 475 million households around the globe. CNN International is the number one international TV news channel according to all major media surveys across Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific region, and Latin America and has a US presence that includes CNNgo. CNN Digital is a leading network for online news, mobile news and social media. CNN is at the forefront of digital innovation and continues to invest heavily in expanding its digital global footprint, with a suite of award-winning digital properties and a range of strategic content partnerships, commercialised through a strong data-driven understanding of audience behaviours. CNN has won multiple prestigious awards around the world for its journalism. Around 1,000 hours of long-form series, documentaries and specials are produced every year by CNNI’s non-news programming division. CNN has 36 editorial offices and more than 1,100 affiliates worldwide through CNN Newsource. CNN International is a Warner Bros. Discovery company.

About Rolex’s Perpetual Planet initiative

For nearly a century, Rolex has supported pioneering explorers pushing back the boundaries of human endeavour. The company has moved from championing exploration for the sake of discovery to protecting the planet, committing for the long term to support individuals and organizations using science to understand and devise solutions to today’s environmental challenges. This engagement was reinforced with the launch of the Perpetual Planet initiative in 2019, which initially focused on the Rolex Awards for Enterprise, our partnership with Mission Blue and our association with the National Geographic Society. The initiative now has more than 20 other partnerships in an expanding portfolio. They include, for example, Cristina Mittermeier and Paul Nicklen, the Under The Pole expeditions, the Monaco Blue Initiative, Coral Gardeners, the One Ocean Foundation and Menkab. Rolex also supports organizations and initiatives fostering the next generations of explorers, scientists and conservationists through scholarships and grants, such as Our World-Underwater Scholarship Society and The Rolex Explorers Club Grants.

