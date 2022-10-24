AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
Aetina Launches New MXM GPU Modules for AI Performance Boost at the Edge

PRNewswire October 24, 2022

NEW TAIPEI CITY, Taiwan, Oct. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Aetina has launched new embedded MXM GPU modules powered by the NVIDIA® RTX™ family, including RTX A1000, RTX A2000, and RTX A4500. These NVIDIA Ampere architecture-based MXM GPU modules, providing superb performance and power efficiency, are suitable for various types of computer vision applications across different industries such as commercial gaming, aerospace, healthcare, and manufacturing.

The model names of the new Aetina MXM GPU modules powered by NVIDIA RTX A1000, NVIDIA RTX A2000, and NVIDIA RTX A4500 are M3A1000-PP, M3A2000-VY, and M3A4500-WP, respectively. These models support CUDA Compute version 8.6, OpenGL 4.6, Vulkan 1.2, DirectX 12 Ultimate, and Shader Model 7.0, as well as Windows 10/11 64-bit and Linux 64-bit operating systems. For display and output, M3A1000-PP, M3A2000-VY, and M3A4500-WP all support up to 4x DisplayPort (DP) and 8K (7680 × 4320) resolution.

M3A1000-PP provides 6.66 TFLOPS peak FP32 performance and has 2048 CUDA cores, 16 RT cores, 64 Tensor cores, and 4GB GDDR6 memory, while M3A2000-VY offers 8.25 TFLOPS peak FP32 performance and has 2560 CUDA cores, 20 RT cores and 80 Tensor cores, and 8GB GDDR6 memory.

M3A4500-WP, with the highest computer power among all new models, provides 18.55 TFLOPS peak FP32 performance, and has 5888 CUDA cores, 80 RT cores, 184 Tensor cores, and 16GB GDDR6 memory. The MXM GPU module, as well as M3A2000-VY, supports error correction code (ECC) memory for controlling errors in data over unreliable or unstable communication channels.

The new MXM GPU modules, with their compact designs, can be easily integrated into a variety of AI systems to boost the computing performance and run complex AI inference tasks. For these GPU modules, Aetina provides optional conformal coating service to make the modules capable of functioning normally in harsh environments, and ensures 5-year availability of the modules as well as exclusive technical supports to help its clients save maintenance costs and time for their long-term AI projects.

Moreover, the company offers MXM GPU modules powered by other NVIDIA GPUs including Quadro T1000, Quadro RTX3000, and Quadro RTX5000 to meet different levels of computer performance requirements from any AI-powered system developments.

SOURCE Aetina Corporation

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

