XenithIG Appoints Luke Mackinnon as Chief Operating Officer

PRNewswire October 25, 2022

SINGAPORE, Oct. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Xenith Infrastructure Group (XenithIG), a critical network infrastructure provider serving hyperscalers, data centre operators, carriers, and enterprise clients throughout the Asia Pacific, today announced the appointment of Luke Mackinnon as Chief Operating Officer.

He will be leading the strategy and execution of XenithIG’s operations while working closely with the leadership team to accelerate the company’s growth.

Luke has over 25 years of executive management experience in the hyperscale cloud, telecoms, and media industries in APAC. Most recently, Luke was the APAC Business Operations Leader for Data Centre Delivery at Amazon Web Services and President Director of PT Amazon Data Services Indonesia. He has vast experience in complex, large-scale digital infrastructure projects, notably in his previous roles as COO, CTO, and Group General Manager of Architecture, Innovation & Strategy of Vocus Group Limited (previously known as Vocus Communications).

“Luke brings valuable industry experience and expertise to XenithIG,” said Clement Goh, XenithIG’s CEO. “Luke’s extensive knowledge and proven track record in delivering network infrastructure will help us meet the most demanding challenges of our customers. Having developed critical digital infrastructure, at scale, like the Australia Singapore Cable and more recently in Indonesia for AWS’ customers, Luke’s considerable know-how will support XenithIG’s growth trajectory and help us establish our position as the premier fibre infrastructure provider in this region. He is a great addition to the leadership team.”

“I am very excited to be joining the XenithIG team,” said Luke Mackinnon. “XenithIG has a great business model with a talented management team, which uniquely positions the company to harness the opportunities offered by tremendous growth in demand for critical network infrastructure in APAC. With its wholly-owned, high-capacity dark fibre infrastructure and an executive team with deep knowledge and expertise, I believe XenithIG is perfectly positioned to be the provider of choice for reliable, resilient, high-performance network infrastructure capable of supporting the most demanding of client requirements.”

Luke’s experience from other senior executive management roles also positions him well to bolster XenithIG’s organic and inorganic growth strategy. As Managing Director of 24Seven3Six5 Pty Ltd, Luke supported some of Australia’s most significant private equity and infrastructure funds in their M&A activity. Luke also understands the journey from start-up to scale, having held founding roles in a number of successful start-ups like Planet Netcom, Fetch TV, and Vocus Communications.

About XenithIG

XenithIG brings robust, critical network infrastructure to companies operating in APAC.

With its wholly-owned, high-capacity dark fibre infrastructure, XenithIG connect data centres, cable landing stations and other key network interconnection points with the newest, state-of-the-art dark fibre optic cables. XenithIG’s critical infrastructure assets are robust, underground, company-owned and operated, and capable of being quickly commissioned to bring customer’s operations online in days, not weeks or months. The XenithIG executive team has the deep, proven expertise required to meet the challenges posed by the complex connectivity landscape in some of the largest and densest data centre markets in the world.

www.xenithig.com

SOURCE Xenith IG

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

