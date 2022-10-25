Matrixport’s Cactus Custody™ Announces Partnership with Trovio Group

Cactus Custody™ will provide Trovio Group with institutional-grade custody services for digital assets with unrivaled DeFi access

SINGAPORE, Oct. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Matrixport, one of the world’s largest digital assets financial services ecosystem, today announced that Cactus Custody™ , its qualified institutional custodian, now supports the Trovio Group, Asia Pacific’s leading hybrid asset manager and technology solutions architect.

Under the partnership, Trovio Group will tap into unparalleled DeFi connectivity and industry-leading warm and cold storage solutions with the highest level hardware security modules (FIPS 140-2 Level 3 or above). Cactus Custody™ will also provide institutional-grade crypto management and audit trails.

Thomas Barton, Chief Operating Officer of Trovio Group, said: “We are excited to partner with Cactus Custody™ on their institutional custody services. As our DeFi product offering continues to grow, it is imperative that we work with market-leading providers who ultimately can provide best-in-class security and risk management. We look forward to collaborating with Cactus Custody™ across a range of custodial solutions to ensure that Trovio Group has access to institutional-grade security and cutting edge products.”

Cactus Custody™ boasts its unparalleled DeFi connectivity based on the integration with MetaMask Institutional (MMI). Its DeFi connect feature supports 12+ EVM chains; Ethereum, EthereumPOW, EthereumFair, Optimism, Arbitrum, BNB, Polygon, Avax C-chain, Fantom, Klaytn, SmartBCH, Heco and will support more assets in the future.

Justin Buitendam, Head of Institutional Sales, Matrixport, said: “We are delighted to provide Trovio Group with our custodian services, offering an optimum balance of security, operation risk controls, and asset liquidity. Trovio Group’s confidence in our custodian solutions is a testament to our high level of service standards for institutions and we will continue to enhance institutional access to the world of DeFi and Web3.”

With over 200+ institutional clients, Cactus Custody™ currently supports 100+ major digital assets with an unprecedented number of customized ERC-20 tokens function & NFT on 26+ chains. It recently secured USD 50M insurance cold storage coverage protecting digital assets against employee collusion, third party theft and physical loss or damage of private keys.

About Trovio Group

Trovio Group is Asia Pacific’s hybrid asset manager and technology solutions architect. Founded in 2017, the Trovio Group is reimagining existing markets and infrastructure and the global economic landscape. The evolution of commerce through digitisation, data capture and decentralisation is challenging multiple industries, creating opportunities for investors, leaders and stakeholders. Trovio has offices in Amsterdam, the Bahamas, Singapore and Sydney. For more information, please visit trovio.io .

About Cactus Custody™

Cactus Custody™ is a qualified custodian and a Hong Kong Trust Company that meets the capital reserve requirement and acts within regulatory and AML guidelines. To learn more about our solutions, visit https://www.mycactus.com/en

About Matrixport

Matrixport is one of the world’s largest and most trusted digital assets financial services ecosystem. The company’s services include prime brokerage, Cactus Custody™, spot OTC, fixed income, structured products, lending as well as asset management. Matrixport serves individuals as well as over 800 institutions across Asia and Europe. For more information, please visit www.matrixport.com

