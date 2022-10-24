Upstairs NFT Marketplace Partners With Focus.J, Representative of Esports Team “Royal Never Give Up” To Launch Their First Unique NFTs Series

SINGAPORE, Oct. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Asia’s first custodial NFT Marketplace Upstairs.io has announced a collaboration with Focus J , representative of Royal Never Give Up (RNG) to launch their own unique NFT series. RNG is a world class esports organisation well known for its League of Legends squad. This also marks the first ever Esports and curated NFT collaboration in Asia. Focus.J is a digital artist label based in Singapore that aims to create high-quality art pieces for clients in the gaming industry. With extensive experience serving multiple e-sport clubs, they now proudly present the RNG NFT LEGEND series launched exclusively on Upstairs’ NFT Marketplace.

Upstairs’ NFT Marketplace has been trending lately amongst the Asia communities after selling out their debut 10,000 pieces “NIFTY HANDS” digital collectibles in 52 hours, considering that it was only limited to one purchase per user. The enthusiasm continued in their second collection “Mutant Kiddos” which went on to sell out in mere seconds. However, the highlight still belongs to the Marketplace’s inaugural limited-edition commemorative digital collectible (Beta Coin) that was sold at $1 USDT but went on to hit an all time high floor price of $2,000 USDT on Upstairs’ secondary Marketplace.

In a statement on the partnership, Upstairs CEO Rex Teo said: “Shortly after our debut, we had several requests for collaborations, but Esports Team, RNG particularly called to me as a brand and on a personal level. Our goal is to introduce the esports and gaming audience to the curated NFT space”.

Royal Never Give Up (RNG), one of the biggest Chinese esports organization in Asia with multiple world championship titles in League of Legends, has a combined followings of 500,000 fans across all social media and over 20 million views monthly. RNG won the 2016 LPL Spring Playoffs, 2018 LPL Spring Playoffs and 2018 LPL Summer Playoffs, and is the champion of the 2018, 2021, and 2022 Mid-Season Invitational.

The 5,000 digital collectibles with 4 unique series will be priced at USDT 39.9. This will be RNG’s first venture into the world of non-fungible tokens (NFT).

Upstairs is an ideal alternative for individuals wishing to invest in NFTs or collect them as collectibles. Prior to each listing, Upstairs will establish a contract with the IP supplier and the artist to assure exclusivity. Anyone familiar with the market understands how exclusivity raises the value of NFTs. The portal will provide a wide range of collections on a periodic basis. The anticipation for their next announcement may be making a lot of people restless, but keep in mind that Upstairs is well worth the wait.

To find out more about Upstairs, visit the official website: https://www.upstairs.io/

Also, follow Upstairs on all available social and interactive channels to stay updated with the latest developments on the platform.

Medium: https://upstairsnft.medium.com/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/UpstairsNFT

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/upstairsnft

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/upstairsnft/

Official Telegram Announcements (English): https://t.me/upstairsannouncement

Official Telegram English chat: https://t.me/upstairsmarketplace

Official Telegram Chinese chat: https://t.me/UpstairsNFTChinese

Official Telegram Philippines chat: https://t.me/UpstairsNFTPhilippines

Official Telegram Indonesia chat: https://t.me/UpstairsIndonesia

Discord: https://www.discord.gg/upstairs

To find out more about Focus. J and RNG, visit their official twitter:

SOURCE Upstairs Research