SSAB to showcase two new steel products at premier Australian mining industry convention

PRNewswire October 26, 2022

MELBOURNE, Australia, Oct. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — The International Mining and Resources Conference (IMARC) is set to return on November 2, 2022 at the new location – the International Convention Center, ICC Sydney with global steel supplier SSAB among the companies that will headline the expo.

Hardox® 500 Tuf and Hardox® HiAce

SSAB Australia is set to feature two of its main product lines, the Hardox® 500 Tuf and the Hardox® HiAce. Specializing in reinforced steel products for the harshest conditions such as mining and construction sites, SSAB aims to give mining companies a more cost-effective way to recover from the effects of the pandemic on the mining industry.

Hardox® 500 Tuf, for example, is the newest among the Hardox wear plate line, offering the combined properties of the industry-renowned Hardox® 450 and Hardox® 500. Best used on tipper trailers, mining and agriculture dump bodies, and other equipment exposed to heavy wear, we deliver exceptional strength, hardness, and toughness in a single wear plate.

Hardox® HiAce, on the other hand, is targeted more towards acidic and corrosive environments. It is designed in such a way that it drastically reduces the oxidation process in these environments, enabling the wear plate to maintain its full hardness and counteract wear.

SSAB Australia is also a member of the Austmine, the leading not-for-profit industry association for the Australian Mining Equipment, Technology and Services (METS) sector.

For more information, visit SSAB booth R41 at ICC Sydney.

About SSAB

SSAB is a Nordic and US-based steel company. SSAB offers value added products and services developed in close cooperation with its customers to create a stronger, lighter and more sustainable world. SSAB has employees in over 50 countries and has production facilities in Sweden, Finland and the US. SSAB is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm and has a secondary listing on Nasdaq Helsinki.

For more information, visit www.ssab.com. You can also join us on our official social media accounts: FacebookInstagramLinkedInTwitter, and YouTube.

SOURCE SSAB

