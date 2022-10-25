AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
Shipito Launches Shipito® for Business, a Comprehensive International Shipping and Logistics Solution for Growing Companies

PRNewswire October 25, 2022

SALT LAKE CITY, Oct. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Shipito, LLC (“Shipito” or “the Company”), a leading international parcel forwarding company that ships U.S. goods to customers in over 220 countries and territories worldwide, announced today that it has launched Shipito® for Business, a comprehensive third-party logistics solution that includes international shipping, order fulfillment and returns management for small to midsize businesses globally and in the U.S.  Shipito is a portfolio company of Tritium Partners.

For global businesses purchasing goods from U.S. retailers that don’t ship to international addresses, Shipito provides addresses at its Torrance, California and Tualatin, Oregon warehouses, where goods can be received, stored, consolidated, packed, and shipped at discounted rates. Shipito also offers purchase assistance and multilingual websites and customer support in over 10 languages including English, Spanish, Portuguese, German, French, Japanese and Chinese. Shipito for Business offers the same fast, reliable, and efficient shipping the company’s individual customers rely on, but also integrates international shipping, order fulfillment and returns processing into a single, flexible, affordable platform to meet the needs of small to midsize business customers.

“We developed Shipito for Business as an outgrowth of our consumer program, after we surveyed our customers and found that some of them were actually running small businesses using Shipito for shipping and fulfillment,” said Dave Robinson, General Manager of Shipito. “For merchants that size, fulfillment and returns are often an afterthought, but they quickly become a headache. Additionally, it’s often a challenge for small and midsize businesses to find a logistics partner willing to take them on. Unlike our larger competitors, we had the agility to pivot and innovate a comprehensive logistics solution for those small businesses, beyond what we were providing our individual users.”

Shipito for Business can be used both by international businesses sourcing U.S. goods and U.S. businesses looking to expand internationally. Shipito for Business customers enjoy:

  • discounted, volume-based shipping rates
  • up to 90 days inventory storage
  • fully automated returns management
  • pick-and-pack fulfillment

Shipito’s API allows Shipito for Business customers to seamlessly connect every step of the logistics process—from ordering through fulfillment, shipping, and returns—with their own eCommerce site, while easily managing the entire process via Shipito’s intuitive web-based administrative console.

For more information, please visit www.shipito.com

Contact:

Lambert
Joanne Lessner, +1-212-222-7436, [email protected] 
Beth Wiegard, +1-954-494-8261, [email protected]

SOURCE Shipito

