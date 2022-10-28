AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
  • environmental issue

Egypt is ready to host a landmark COP27

PRNewswire October 28, 2022
  • COP President-Designate, H.E. Sameh Shoukry, oversaw preparations for COP27 ahead of the conference taking place in Sharm El Sheikh, Egypt, from 6th-18th November
  • Meetings held with the UNFCCC and Presidency Designate officials to review preparations
  • Preparations on track to welcome the world to Sharm El Sheikh, Egypt, with over 30,000 delegates, to come together and deliver action on climate change

SHARM EL SHEIKH, Egypt, Oct. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — H.E. Sameh Shoukry, Egyptian Minister of Foreign Affairs and COP27 President-Designate underlined that Egypt is “ready” to host the world leaders, delegates and climate stakeholders under the banner of “Together for Implementation,” following an on ground review of preparations for COP27 in Sharm El Sheikh, Egypt.

H.E. Sameh Shoukry, Egyptian Minister of Foreign Affairs and COP27 President-Designate, checking on the preparations for COP27.

COP27, which gets underway on November 6 and hosts a World Leaders Summit on November 7 and 8, is expected to be among the largest gatherings of climate stakeholders ever hosted at a COP with over 30,000 delegates registered.

Speaking about the conference preparations H.E. Shoukry said: “The Egyptian COP27 Presidency is ready to host the world climate community in Sharm El Sheikh this November. As COP27 Presidency we are doing our utmost to create a conducive environment for successful negotiations and ambitious, credible and concrete outcomes.”

“We will set the scene in which we hope that all state and non-state actors will come together with a collaborative and constructive mindset to deliver on climate action. I’m confident that the international community will rise to the occasion and ensure a successful and impactful COP27. We will continue to urge the international community to take the transformative decisions needed to respond to the gravity of the climate emergency we live.”

H.E. Shoukry toured the site this week meeting with UNFCCC and COP27 Presidency Team officials to oversee the final touches at the site ahead of the conference.

NOTES TO EDITORS
Press images for use with this story can be found here.
COP27 Presidency:[email protected]
+20 (0)2 23588326
www.cop27.eg

Twitter: @COP27P

“Act Now” video – https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=N0k-EXPLmm4

 

SOURCE COP27

Keep updated

Latest Releases

Latest News

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.