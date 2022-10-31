AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
Taimei Technology receives TRUSTe Enterprise Privacy Certification, ensuring further privacy protection

PRNewswire October 31, 2022

SHANGHAI, Oct. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Taimei Technology, a digital operation platform for the life science industry, announced that it has recently received the TRUSTe Enterprise Privacy Certification from TrustArc, a global leader in privacy solutions. The certification is a testament to Taimei’s internationally leading technology and management capability in privacy protection that provides their customers with security and peace of mind as they step into the digital age.

The TRUSTe Enterprise Privacy Certification framework standards are based on the EU’s GDPR privacy protection system, the APEC privacy framework and the ISO 27001 information security management system in addition to other internationally recognized rules and regulations. TRUSTe’s comprehensive audit and strict standards comprehensively cover 14 areas, including data collection and processing procedures, data necessity, data disclosure and cross-border transmission, and user rights. TRUSTe has a high reputation in data privacy compliance certification and has provided privacy certification services to more than 1500 well-known companies worldwide.

Taimei Technology has always attached great importance to information security and user privacy protection and constantly made important breakthroughs in key certifications and the building of system infrastructure. Previously, the company had obtained the four ISO system certifications issued by DNV GL, including ISO27001:2013 information security management certification, ISO27701:2019 privacy security management certification, ISO27017:2015 cloud service information security management certification and ISO27018:2019 public cloud personal information protection and management system certification.

Taimei Technology is CDISC verified and a WHO-UMC certified vendor as well as one of the first members of the Chinese Academy of Information and Communications Technology (CAICT)’s Excellent Security and Trusted Data Plan. The company has, since inception, maintained high compliance standards and earned excellent scores in its Dun & Bradstreet (D&B) business credit report. Taimei also has received ISO IT services/information security/quality/privacy information/translation service management certifications, intellectual property management system certification, Ministry of Public Security Information Security Level 3 Certification and CAICT Trusted Cloud SaaS certification, as well as passed SOC 2 Type 1 assessment in four key areas (security, readiness, confidentiality and privacy).

Taimei Technology will continue to add robustness to its information security system and collaborate with innovators to empower innovation.

About Taimei Technology

Taimei Technology is a digital operation platform for the life science industry. We have conducted business in China, Asia Pacific, Europe, the United States and other countries/regions, providing pharmaceutical companies (sponsors)/CROs/sites with innovative technical solutions in the fields of clinical research, pharmacovigilance, and pharmaceutical marketing.

Connect with us at  https://taimei.com/en/

SOURCE Taimei Technology

