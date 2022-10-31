AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
  • environmental issue

Masdar Chairman Dr. Sultan Al Jaber Calls for ‘Maximum Energy, Minimum Emissions’ to Deliver Global Energy Transition

PRNewswire November 1, 2022

ABU DHABI, UAE, Nov. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — His Excellency Dr Sultan bin Ahmed Al Jaber, UAE Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology, Special Envoy for Climate Change and Chairman of Masdar, called for the world to utilize all available energy sources, including renewables and hydrogen, to meet the energy needs of a growing global population.

Dr. Sultan Al Jaber, Chairman of Masdar

“If this year has taught us anything, it is that energy security is the foundation of all progress – economic social and climate progress,” Dr Al Jaber said in his keynote address at the Abu Dhabi International Petroleum Exhibition and Conference (ADIPEC). With the global population set to reach 9.7 billion people by 2050, the world will need to produce 30 per cent more energy than today.

“The world needs all the solutions it can get. It is oil and gas and solar, and wind and nuclear, and hydrogen plus the clean energies yet to be discovered, commercialized and deployed,” Dr Al Jaber said. “The world needs maximum energy… minimum emissions. This is why the UAE leadership decided to be a first mover in renewable energy, over 16 years ago, by launching Masdar.”

Masdar, Abu Dhabi’s flagship renewable energy company, was launched to support the diversification of the UAE’s economy and energy sources through advancing the development, deployment and commercialization of renewable energy and clean technology.

Today, Masdar is one of the fastest-growing renewable energy companies globally, active in over 40 countries, and invested in projects valued over US$20 billion. Last year, Masdar expanded the capacity of its clean energy portfolio 40 percent, to a total capacity of over 15 gigawatts (GW). These projects can displace 19.5 million tonnes of carbon dioxide emissions annually.

Masdar is targeting a portfolio capacity of 100 GW by 2030 and aims to supply 1 million tonnes of green hydrogen by the end of this decade, cementing its place as a first mover in this promising industry and position Abu Dhabi as a global hub for the production and export of green hydrogen.

“With COP27 meeting next week and as the UAE prepares to host COP28, the Emirates Climate Conference, our efforts should focus on a new, bold, realistic and pragmatic pathway that benefits humanity, the climate and the economy,” Dr Al Jaber said. “We need to hold back emissions, not progress.”

Watch the speech here: https://lnkd.in/d7gT6eVF

 

SOURCE Masdar

Keep updated

Latest Releases

Latest News

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.