AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE

SEMI Announces Semiconductor Climate Consortium Founding Members

PRNewswire November 2, 2022

Consortium aims to accelerate reduction of greenhouse gas emissions across semiconductor value chain.

Consortium members and SEMI to participate at 2022 United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP27).

MILPITAS, Calif., Nov. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — SEMI, the industry association serving the global electronics manufacturing and design supply chain, and the new Semiconductor Climate Consortium (SCC), a group formed by companies across the semiconductor value chain to accelerate the ecosystem’s reduction of greenhouse gas emissions, today announced more than 60 founding members of the Consortium.

SEMI | Semiconductor Climate Consortium

Representatives from SCC member companies and SEMI will hold informational sessions November 8-10 during COP27 in Sharm El Sheik, Egypt. Requests to attend a session and for more information on the SCC can be sent to [email protected].

The SCC is the first global collaborative of semiconductor ecosystem companies focused on reducing greenhouse gas emissions across the value chain. The consortium’s members are committed to working toward the following pillars and objectives:

  • Collaboration – Align on common approaches, technology innovations and communications channels to continuously reduce greenhouse gas emissions.
  • Transparency – Publicly report progress and Scope 1, 2 and 3 emissions annually.
  • Ambition – Set near- and long-term decarbonization targets with the aim of reaching net zero emissions by 2050.

Founding members have affirmed their support of the Paris Agreement and related accords driving the 1.5⁰C pathway and are aligned on the need to drive climate progress within the semiconductor value chain. The SCC was conceptualized by companies meeting under the SEMI Sustainability Initiative, which will continue to focus on non-climate related Environment, Social and Governance (ESG) issues. 

“I applaud all Semiconductor Climate Consortium founding members for their leadership in this critical initiative and for their continued support of global sustainability efforts,” said Ajit Manocha, SEMI president and CEO. “While individual companies have taken significant steps to decarbonize, the industry must band together to develop green solutions and drive toward net zero. I encourage every company across the value chain to join the SCC and contribute to this crucial mission.”

Semiconductor Climate Consortium – 65 Founding Members

Advantest

Google

Plexus Corp.

AICELLO

Hitachi High-Tech

Samsung Electronics

AMD

imec

Schneider Electric

ams OSRAM Group

Intel Corporation

SCREEN

Analog Devices

JSR

Showa Denko Materials

Applied Materials

KLA

SK hynix

Arkema

KOKUSAI ELECTRIC

SkyWater

ASE

Kulicke & Soffa

Sphera

ASM

Lam Research

STMicroelectronics

ASML

Lasertec

Sumitomo Chemical

ASMPT

Longi

Tokyo Electron Limited

Athinia™

Marvell

Tokyo Ohka Kogyo

Axcelis

Micron

Tokyo Seimitsu

Brewer Science

Microsoft

Tri Chemical Laboratories

DAS Environmental Expert

Monument Chemical

TSMC

Donjin Semichem

MYCRONIC

UCT

DuPont

Nanya Technology

ULVAC

EBARA

Nikon

UTAC

Edwards

NXP

VAT Group

Entegris

onsemi

Western Digital

GlobalFoundries

Ovivo

GlobalWafers

Pfeiffer Vacuum

 

“The commitment and support of the Semiconductor Climate Consortium founding members is truly inspiring,” said Dr. Mousumi Bhat, vice president of Global Sustainability Programs at SEMI. “SCC members recognize the climate impact of the industry and the need for a heightened focus on collaboration to drive sustainable growth across the value chain. We look forward to setting meaningful sustainability goals and helping ensure a healthy environment for future generations.”

The next phase in the development of the SCC is the election of its governing council. Representing a broad cross-section of the value chain, the council will establish the Consortium’s priorities to be carried out by member-led work groups.  

See comments from Semiconductor Climate Consortium founding members on their participation.

About SEMI

SEMI® connects more than 2,500 member companies and 1.3 million professionals worldwide to advance the technology and business of electronics design and manufacturing. SEMI members are responsible for the innovations in materials, design, equipment, software, devices, and services that enable smarter, faster, more powerful, and more affordable electronic products. Electronic System Design Alliance (ESD Alliance), FlexTech, the Fab Owners Alliance (FOA), the MEMS & Sensors Industry Group (MSIG) and SOI Consortium are SEMI Strategic Technology Communities. Visit www.semi.org, contact one of our worldwide offices, and connect with SEMI on LinkedIn and Twitter to learn more.

 

SOURCE SEMI

Keep updated

Latest Releases

Latest News

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.