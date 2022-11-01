DBS and CNN team up for a campaign that explores digitalization and sustainability

HONG KONG, Nov. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — DBS and CNN International Commercial (CNNIC) are collaborating for an advertising and sponsorship campaign focused on digitalization, sustainability and social causes that will engage CNN International’s audiences across TV, digital and social platforms. As long-standing partners, both CNNIC and DBS share a joint vision to engage and inspire audiences to be mindful of our ecological impact and embrace a sense of social responsibility towards a sustainable future. At the same time, the campaign aims to raise awareness of technological megatrends and the relevance to society.

As part of the campaign, DBS is the exclusive sponsor of two half-hour ‘Inventing Tomorrow’ shows which aired on CNN International in September and October. The third season of ‘Inventing Tomorrow’ is hosted by CNN International correspondent Blake Essig and showcases how companies around the world are inventing new ways to tackle the growing climate challenges. In the latest episode, CNN explored Web3 development and met the creators who envisioned a more decentralized internet, the innovators creating a new realm of digital assets and the experts that will help us understand how we got here and what we can expect in the future. A range of digital content relating to Inventing Tomorrow is also available for CNN’s global audiences.

In addition, ‘Truly Transformative’, is a branded content series being produced by CNNIC’s award winning global brand studio Create that offers insights into DBS’ commitment as a different kind of bank for this post-pandemic world. The series comprises of four branded films that will showcase how the bank’s pioneering banking and digital solutions have helped different stakeholders through challenging periods of their businesses, with a focus on DBS’ support for microenterprises, SMEs, the financially underserved, and everyday consumers. The first film ‘A Way of Life’ highlights how DBS’ Adopt-a-Hawker Centre initiative helped microenterprises to digitalise their businesses and its wider mission to safeguard the livelihoods of hawkers through the power of technology.

The sponsored and branded content is being distributed via CNN International’s TV, digital and social platforms to reach influential global audiences at scale. CNNIC is also using sophisticated solutions including social optimisation tool Launchpad to amplify the campaign on social platforms, specifically amongst DBS’s primary audiences of mass affluent and business decision-makers in China, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Singapore and Taiwan.

“We are delighted to be partnering with DBS for the third consecutive year as we create an inspiring campaign to tell stories that are vital for a better tomorrow. With powerful storytelling and innovative branded content production focusing on important topics like digitalisation and sustainability, we look forward to provoking thoughts and inspiring positive action among CNN’s global audiences,” said Rob Bradley, Senior Vice President, CNN International Commercial.

Karen Ngui, Head of Group Strategic Marketing & Communications, DBS, said, “At DBS, we believe in forging firm partnerships that enable us to demonstrate in less conventional ways, how we bring DBS’ strong sense of purpose to life. We hope this latest collaboration will enable DBS to connect with CNN viewers and strengthen our position as a different kind of bank – one that is more like an innovative tech company and a committed proponent of sustainability in action.”

About CNN International Commercial

CNN International Commercial (CNNIC) is responsible for the business operations of CNN’s properties outside of the United States. All commercial activities for brands such as CNN International, CNN en Español, CNN Arabic, CNN Style and CNN Business are aligned within the division. This encompasses the advertising sales, sponsorship partnerships, commercial content development, content sales, brand licensing, distribution and out-of-home operations, business development and marketing for the world’s leading international news provider. CNNIC is a recognised industry leader in international advertising sales and its use of award-winning commercial content, produced through its Create unit and driven by its advanced data usage and digital capabilities, has resulted in strong and enduring partnerships with many of the world’s most recognised brands. Its Content Sales and Licensing unit has relationships with more than 1,000 affiliates ranging from licensing the CNN brand through to content supply contracts as well as offering consultancy services. CNNIC has offices across the world, with key hubs in London, Hong Kong and Miami. For more information visit http://commercial.cnn.com

About DBS

DBS is a leading financial services group in Asia with a presence in 18 markets. Headquartered and listed in Singapore, DBS is in the three key Asian axes of growth: Greater China, Southeast Asia and South Asia. The bank’s “AA-” and “Aa1” credit ratings are among the highest in the world.

Recognised for its global leadership, DBS has been named “World’s Best Bank” by Global Finance, “World’s Best Bank” by Euromoney and “Global Bank of the Year” by The Banker. The bank is at the forefront of leveraging digital technology to shape the future of banking, having been named “World’s Best Digital Bank” by Euromoney and the world’s “Most Innovative in Digital Banking” by The Banker. In addition, DBS has been accorded the “Safest Bank in Asia” award by Global Finance for 14 consecutive years from 2009 to 2022.

DBS provides a full range of services in consumer, SME and corporate banking. As a bank born and bred in Asia, DBS understands the intricacies of doing business in the region’s most dynamic markets. DBS is committed to building lasting relationships with customers, as it banks the Asian way. Through the DBS Foundation, the bank creates impact beyond banking by supporting social enterprises: businesses with a double bottom-line of profit and social and/or environmental impact. DBS Foundation also gives back to society in various ways, including equipping communities with future-ready skills and building food resilience.

With its extensive network of operations in Asia and emphasis on engaging and empowering its staff, DBS presents exciting career opportunities. For more information, please visit www.dbs.com.

SOURCE CNN International Commercial