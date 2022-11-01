AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
  • new product

China Matters’ Feature: Is Art Education Accessible to Everyone?

PRNewswire November 1, 2022

BEIJING, Nov. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — With a population of 9 million, Ningbo is widely renowned for its rich historic heritage and cultural resources. The city, located in eastern Zhejiang province, is now witnessing a thriving art renaissance.

Adjacent to China’s eastern coastline, Ningbo is home to a diversity of art museums, which help shape the artistic atmosphere of the city. 

NART Museum, a window to Ningbo art, is one of many museums popping up in the city. The curator Bao Peijun believes that it’s never too late to get into art. That’s why NART opened art courses to the public. “We have people from all walks of life that come here, even people new to art,” she said.

In the video, the host Josh intends to find out if art education is for everyone.  He joined in the adult painting class here for the first time by drawing an oil painting on his own and the results were surprising.

Then, Josh visited another reputed museum in Ningbo: MOAE. Short for Huamao Museum of Art Education, MOAE is the first art education-themed museum in China. Different from most art galleries, public education is their main goal rather than displaying.

After joining the print workshop with kids and seeing how they lead people to appreciate art and understand aesthetics, Josh found out that imagination powers everyone’s individual creativity and inspires people to become an artist in their own right.

Contact: Zhong Lei
Tel：008610-68996566
E-mail: [email protected]
YouTube Link: https://youtu.be/zspMf4BbZHM

China Matters Logo

SOURCE China Matters

Keep updated

Latest Releases

Latest News

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.