Rockwell Automation Completes Acquisition of CUBIC

PRNewswire November 3, 2022

Transaction expands global reach for intelligent motor control center offering

SINGAPORE, Nov. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE: ROK), the world’s largest company dedicated to industrial automation and digital transformation, announced that it has completed the acquisition of CUBIC, a company that specializes in modular systems for the construction of electrical panels.

CUBIC, founded in 1973, serves fast-growing industries such as renewable energy, data centers, and infrastructure, and is headquartered in Bronderslev, Denmark. CUBIC will be reported as part of Rockwell’s Power Control Business in the Intelligent Devices operating segment.

“This acquisition strengthens our portfolio of leading intelligent motor control technologies. We are excited to welcome the CUBIC team with their expertise in structural design, power systems, and global standards to Rockwell,” said Bob Buttermore, vice president and general manager of Rockwell’s Power Control Business. “CUBIC’s efficient and flexible modular systems combined with Rockwell’s intelligent devices and industry expertise will benefit customers by offering faster time to market, enabling broader plant-wide applications for intelligent motor control, and generating smart data to increase sustainability and productivity.”

CUBIC’s established partner model will allow Rockwell to expand its partner network for intelligent motor control offerings in Asia, Europe, and Latin America. Additionally, CUBIC will broaden Rockwell’s market access in renewable energy and data center solutions.

“Rockwell’s global leadership in industrial automation make it a perfect fit for CUBIC,” said Jacob Moller Knudsen, CEO of CUBIC. “The combined portfolio will be compelling to new customers and partners in hybrid and process industries.”

About Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE: ROK), is a global leader in industrial automation and digital transformation. We connect the imaginations of people with the potential of technology to expand what is humanly possible, making the world more productive and more sustainable. Headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, Rockwell Automation employs approximately 25,000 problem solvers dedicated to our customers in more than 100 countries. To learn more about how we are bringing The Connected Enterprise to life across industrial enterprises, visit www.rockwellautomation.com.

About CUBIC

CUBIC, a Rockwell Automation Company, was founded in 1973 based on a unique idea of a modular system for the construction of electrical panels. This idea has since the early start developed CUBIC into a global and recognized partner within electro mechanicals and with a product range that comprises any type of enclosure. CUBIC’s solutions are used in industry, in mining, and in airports.

SOURCE Rockwell Automation

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

