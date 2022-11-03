AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
Hybrid Workplaces to Become a Competitive Strategy for Businesses

PRNewswire November 3, 2022

Modern businesses should adapt their organizational culture and procedures to remain competitive by adopting a hybrid workplace

SAN ANTONIO, Nov. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Most businesses intend to support a hybrid workplace in the ever-changing work environment of the twenty-first century. Maintaining a hybrid workplace is the most effective way to stay competitive in the labor market and attract and retain the most talented professionals. This has been a disruptive change for companies and has reshaped the way enterprises have traditionally operated. It involves never-before-seen challenges, such as a shift in organizational culture, adopting new digital technologies, and developing new work strategies to ensure that business objectives are met on time.

Frost & Sullivan’s latest white paper, “The Hybrid Workplace is Here to Stay: Are You Ready?”, discusses the key factors a company must consider to successfully adapt to a hybrid work environment. This whitepaper was commissioned by Dialpad, the industry leader in AI-powered communication and collaboration. 

To download the complimentary white paper, please click here.

A few highlights from the paper include:

  • Cloud service providers are emerging as key points of contact to procure AI solutions.
  • IT is moving away from technology enablement, toward a focus on optimization, security, and support.
  • For virtual meetings it´s essential to look for software that promotes and supports equitable participation to prioritize participant experience.

“As we move into a world in which companies face the reality of a true hybrid workplace—where a constantly changing mix of employees work in person and from remote locations—organizations must shift from a reactive to a proactive approach. They must ensure they have the right technology and culture to support all their employees, regardless of where they are working,” said Melanie Turek, Vice President, of Connected Work.

“The need for a seamless, intuitive platform that meets the needs of today’s evolving hybrid work environment is more important than ever,” said Craig Walker, CEO at Dialpad. “Hybrid work is and will continue to be a fixture in our lives, and businesses across industries need solutions that will enable them to enhance collaboration and customer satisfaction while supporting them in their efforts to accelerate their global digital transformation efforts and meet the hybrid workforce wherever they are.”

Dialpad is the global leader in AI communications for business, transforming how the world works together. Dialpad customers benefit from a TrueCaaS™ experience, truly unified business and customer communications, including a cloud business phone system, text and team messaging, video meetings, and the world’s most advanced AI contact center — all in one beautiful app. More than 25,000 innovative brands and millions of people use Dialpad to connect their teams from anywhere. Visit www.dialpad.com for more information and a demo.

About Frost & Sullivan

For six decades, Frost & Sullivan has been world-renowned for its role in helping investors, corporate leaders and governments navigate economic changes and identify disruptive technologies, Mega Trends, new business models, and companies to action, resulting in a continuous flow of growth opportunities to drive future success. Contact us: Start the discussion.    

Contact:

María Celeste Bailo

Corporate Communications

E: [email protected]

https://www.frost.com/

SOURCE Frost & Sullivan

Latest News

