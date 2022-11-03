AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE

CCTV+: Lyrics of White Peony Root into the Air

PRNewswire November 3, 2022

BEIJING, Nov. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Located in southeast China, Jiangxi is ringed on three sides by mountains, bordering rivers and lakes on the north. Mountains and hills undulate in the region, with large basins scattering in the middle. The complex and diverse terrain, is a cradle for a variety of plants.

The humid and hot monsoon climate safeguards their growth. Soils of red, yellow, and other “colors” are highly-favorable for medicinal plants. The excellent environment makes Jiangxi one of the major birthplaces of the traditional Chinese medicine culture. There is a saying that goes “Nowhere can you find. More Chinese medicine than in Zhangshu, and nowhere can you have better Chinese medicine than in Zhangshu.” Cutting is one of the specialties of Zhangbang medicinal materials, which has a history of more than 1,800 years. Zhang Xiaobo, 52 years old, is a national intangible cultural heritage inheritor of traditional Chinese medicine processing, passing down the specialized processing techniques of Zhangbang traditional medicine and dedicating to this mission for two entire decades. “White peony root into the air” is the ultimate embodiment of Zhangbang’s specialized cutting technique. An experienced technician can cut an inch of white peony root into more than 300 pieces. And the key to this skill is the moistening of medicinal materials. The slices will be affected when cutting, and the white peony root is cut into pieces in the blink of an eye. One cutting after another, and day after day, the spirit of Zhangbang in traditional Chinese medicine has no difference. For more than a thousand years, this is not only the inheritance of techniques, but also the insistence of benevolent hearts. “The white peony root slices can fly into the air, the tangerine peel is like a thread.” The pursuit of the ultimate techniques and medicinal properties has made Zhangbang’s Traditional Chinese medicine processing technique, one of the four major traditional processing schools in China. Jiangxi accounts for half of the traditional Chinese medicine sector.

The traditional Chinese medicine culture represented by Jiangxi follows the Chinese people through five thousand years of ups and downs. In theory and practice, between inheritance and innovation, traditional Chinese medicine has been passed down generation after generation.

SOURCE CCTV+

Keep updated

Latest Releases

Latest News

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.