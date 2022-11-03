AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
  • new product

China Matters’ Feature: How Is Ningbo Redefining Fashion?

PRNewswire November 4, 2022

BEIJING, Nov. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Finding ourselves surrounded by an ever-growing number of advertisements for designer brands and expensive handbags, we are often asking the question: “What is fashion, anyways?”  Ningbo in China has found different answers by redesigning the city neighborhoods and its fashion industry. 

Located in southeast China’s Zhejiang province, Ningbo has historically been an important hub for international trade for over a millennium. As the starting point of the Maritime silk road, the coast city was the first in China that makes western suits back in the 1800s.

As one of the largest clothing producers in the world, Ningbo is home to multiple fashion companies, hosting an annual international fashion festival.    

But Ningbo’s fashion industry does not stop at clothing and “style” in the traditional sense. From revamping city architecture to riding waves coast side, Ningbo has made its fashion culture the city’s theme. Projects like “urban renewal” are turning city ruins into fresh, bustling communities, restored with new energy and purpose. 

Nearly 2,000 kilometers of coast, over 600 islands, and some beautiful blue waters also make Ningbo an incredible location for boating, sailing, kayaking and other water sports. It has become a prime spot for many international sporting events, like the sailing competition for the Asian Games. 

American video host Jack Klumpp travels to Ningbo to discover its continually-developing fashion culture. He made a T-shirt on his own at one of Ningbo’s largest design companies, visits a community that was transformed from an abandoned factory and hops on a boat with an experienced sailor from the UK. How do unique personalities and diverse lifestyles make Ningbo special? How does Ningbo continue to renew itself and evolve? 

Contact: Jack Klumpp
Tel：0086- 131-26538513
E-mail：[email protected]

 

China Matters Logo

 

SOURCE China Matters

Keep updated

Latest Releases

Latest News

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.