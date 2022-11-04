LONGi takes part in two Bangladeshi exhibitions

XI’AN, China, Nov. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — LONGi has participated at the Solar Bangladesh and Renewable Energy Bangladesh events during October, showcasing its Hi-MO 5 modules.

With PV applications gradually diversifying, demands on module performance have intensified. The Hi-MO 5 series is designed to handle a wide range of challenging environmental conditions, consistently delivering an optimal solution for clients.

While Bangladesh is one of the fastest growing economies in South Asia, and one in which incentives, including tax relief measures, are in place to attract private sector investment, there remains a shortage in electricity supply, particularly in rural areas. Renewable energy is limited within the country, accounting for only 2.95% of total power generation, resulting in a rapidly increasing demand for clean energy.

LONGi has an impressive record of involvement in projects in Bangladesh in the last two years, providing modules for the 73MW Mymensingh power plant in 2020 and the 134.3MW Mongla plant in 2021, each classified at the time as the country’s largest. In October 2021, LONGi signed an agreement with major domestic consortium Beximco for the supply of modules for a 280MW ground-mounted plant, another important milestone for the company in supporting Bangladesh in achieving its renewable energy goals. The project is expected to be connected to the grid by the end of 2022.

About LONGi

Founded in 2000, LONGi is committed to being the world’s leading solar technology company, focusing on customer-driven value creation for full scenario energy transformation.

Under its mission of ‘making the best of solar energy to build a green world’, LONGi has dedicated itself to technology innovation and established five business sectors, covering mono silicon wafers cells and modules, commercial & industrial distributed solar solutions, green energy solutions and hydrogen equipment. The company has honed its capabilities to provide green energy and has more recently, also embraced green hydrogen products and solutions to support global zero carbon development. www.longi.com/en

