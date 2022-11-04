AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE

LONGi takes part in two Bangladeshi exhibitions

PRNewswire November 4, 2022

XI’AN, China, Nov. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — LONGi has participated at the Solar Bangladesh and Renewable Energy Bangladesh events during October, showcasing its Hi-MO 5 modules.

With PV applications gradually diversifying, demands on module performance have intensified. The Hi-MO 5 series is designed to handle a wide range of challenging environmental conditions, consistently delivering an optimal solution for clients. 

While Bangladesh is one of the fastest growing economies in South Asia, and one in which incentives, including tax relief measures, are in place to attract private sector investment, there remains a shortage in electricity supply, particularly in rural areas. Renewable energy is limited within the country, accounting for only 2.95% of total power generation, resulting in a rapidly increasing demand for clean energy.

LONGi has an impressive record of involvement in projects in Bangladesh in the last two years, providing modules for the 73MW Mymensingh power plant in 2020 and the 134.3MW Mongla plant in 2021, each classified at the time as the country’s largest. In October 2021, LONGi signed an agreement with major domestic consortium Beximco for the supply of modules for a 280MW ground-mounted plant, another important milestone for the company in supporting Bangladesh in achieving its renewable energy goals. The project is expected to be connected to the grid by the end of 2022.

About LONGi

Founded in 2000, LONGi is committed to being the world’s leading solar technology company, focusing on customer-driven value creation for full scenario energy transformation.

Under its mission of ‘making the best of solar energy to build a green world’, LONGi has dedicated itself to technology innovation and established five business sectors, covering mono silicon wafers cells and modules, commercial & industrial distributed solar solutions, green energy solutions and hydrogen equipment. The company has honed its capabilities to provide green energy and has more recently, also embraced green hydrogen products and solutions to support global zero carbon development. www.longi.com/en

SOURCE LONGi

Keep updated

Latest Releases

Latest News

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.