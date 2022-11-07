AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
SKEMA Business School launches ‘SKEMA Law School for Business’

PRNewswire November 7, 2022

PARIS, Nov. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ –SKEMA Business School inaugurated its law school “SKEMA Law School for Business” in Belo Horizonte, Brazil, on 28 October 2022.

SKEMA Logo

 

The creation of SKEMA Law School for Business is part of the school’s SKY25 strategic plan, which aims to develop a ‘comprehensive‘ institution to go beyond management disciplines and respond to trans-disciplinary issues. This is being done through the creation of three new schools in law, artificial intelligence and, in the coming months, geopolitics.

The objective of the law school in Belo Horizonte is to train aspiring professionals in the next 20 years with a global, multidisciplinary, and technological approach, capable of acting in an international environment with a multicultural prism. 

SKEMA Law School for Business is structured around several programmes and online courses:

  • A state-approved five-year Bachelor’s in Business Administration programme that prepares students for judicial law, technology law and business law.
  •  Four master of science (MSc) programmes with several specialisations: digital law, judicial law and technology, start-up law, AI and blockchain.
  • A ‘Law and Artificial Intelligence’ nano degree (online course, open to all)

The educational content is based on a network of international researchers.

According to Edgar Jacobs, coordinator of the law courses, ‘The strength of SKEMA Law for Business is that it offers students completely different professional insertion perspectives, at the interface of law and new technologies, which they did not have until now. This is because SKEMA Law School for Business can combine traditional law teaching with all the areas of expertise of the business school: international and multiculturalism, management, ethics, new technologies, artificial intelligence, etc.’

For Geneviève Poulingue, Dean of SKEMA in Brazil, ‘The law school focuses on developing skills and competencies in our students that go beyond the basics of law, with a focus on innovation in the curriculum and teaching practices. Our intention is to train professionals prepared to work in the global and digital context, with a focus on people, diversity, and ethics, without neglecting basic and soft skills. In Brazil, this is an ideal combination for a degree of excellence in the field of law.’

Established in Brazil since 2015, SKEMA has 1,000 students this year in its new city campus, located in the heart of Belo Horizonte, the capital of Minas Gerais.

CONTACT: Christine Cassabois, [email protected]

 

Inauguration of SKEMA Law for Business on 28 October 2002 in Belo Horizonte, with Alice Guilhon, Dean and Executive President of SKEMA Business School, Judge José Arthur de Carvalho Pereira, President of the Court of Justice of the State of Minas Gerais, intellectual property lawyer Gabriel di Blasi, Geneviève Poulingue, Dean of SKEMA Brazil and Edgar Jacobs, Coordinator of the law courses at SKEMA Law School for Business. On the right: SKEMA's City Campus, in the heart of Belo Horizonte.

 

SOURCE SKEMA Business School

