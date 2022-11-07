AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE

ACC Signed 2.3 million Euros Project Financing with IFU

PRNewswire November 7, 2022

BEIJING, Nov. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Asia Clean Capital Investment Holdings Limited (“ACC”) today announced that the company has signed 2.3 million Euros clean energy project financing for stage I with IFU.

The Investment Fund for Developing Countries (IFU) is an independent government-owned fund owned by the Danish government, offering risk capital to companies in developing countries and emerging markets. Furthermore, IFU is fund manager of a number of other investment funds, including the Danish SDG Investment Fund.

ACC will invest the funds into an advanced pipeline of rooftop solar projects for commercial and industrial’s enterprises. In addition, it is expected to have second stage of 2.7 million Euros clean energy project financing from IFU, a total of 5 million Euros for investment and construction on distributed photovoltaic. Since ACC established headquarter in Hong Kong in 2007, it has been committed to developing sustainable clean energy business in Asia, helping enterprise users to save electricity costs, alleviate their energy pressures and tackle the global climate challenges jointly. The total installed capacity of Rooftop Solar systems developed and constructed by ACC is more than 160MW, and the total installed capacity of Ground Energy systems is about 29,107KW. 

About Asia Clean Capital

Asia Clean Capital (“ACC”) is a leading clean energy solutions developer that serves large multinational and domestic firms throughout China. ACC clean energy solutions including Rooftop Solar systems, Ground Energy systems, and Energy Efficiency Upgrading services. ACC is the first wholly foreign-owned enterprise to develop distributed solar business in China. Its shareholders include IFU, an independent government-owned sovereign wealth fund owned by the Danish government. Focused on rooftop solar projects, ACC invests and manages the projects, and provides the design, engineering, equipment, government approvals, system operation and management. All electricity produced through ACC’s solar projects is then provided to clients at agreed rates lower than when purchased from the local power grid. ACC’s project sites are typically large production facilities with electric demand from one to twenty megawatts, including Daming, Eastroc Beverage, Nestle, Coca-Cola, Swire, COFCO, Danone, Volkswagen, SKF, Unilever, IKEA, Wahaha, Andritz, WISCO, VAST, Schindler, Lee Kum Kee, Hanglung, Tsuneishi etc. The company has offices in Hong Kong, Beijing and Ho Chi Minh City.

SOURCE Asia Clean Capital (ACC)

Keep updated

Latest Releases

Latest News

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.