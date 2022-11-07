AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • economy (general)

Dubai International Financial Centre to host a Global FinTech Summit

PRNewswire November 8, 2022

DUBAI, UAE, Nov. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — His Highness Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Ruler of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance of the UAE, and President of DIFC, has announced the launch of the Dubai FinTech Summit, a global event that will bring together more than 5,000 experts, thought leaders, policymakers and decision-makers in Dubai to discuss how they can shape a new wave of innovation, enterprise and growth for the international financial industry.

DIFC_Global_Summit

To be organised by the Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC), Dubai FinTech Summit will take place on 8 and 9 May 2023 in Dubai. The event will see some of the world’s biggest personalities in the industry delivering keynote presentations, sharing their perspectives on industry challenges and identifying opportunities to maximise the impact of FinTech for people, businesses and economies.

Home to the region’s largest cluster of FinTech and Innovation businesses, DIFC is one of the brightest growth spots in the global FinTech market valued at more than $135.9 billion in 2021. The global market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 11.9% between 2022-2027 to reach a value of over $266.9 billion by 2027.1

His Excellency Essa Kazim, Governor of DIFC, said: “The Dubai FinTech Summit will bring together ideas, knowledge and perspectives that can help unlock a new phase of exponential growth for the global financial sector and FinTech in the Global Economy. DIFC will leverage the platform offered by the Summit to bring together banks, FinTechs and regulators from across the world to further stimulate the digital advancement of the financial sector.

We already have over 600 FinTech and innovation firms in DIFC who are changing the face of the industry and contributing to the economic growth of our country. The 23% expansion that DIFC’s FinTech community saw in the first half of this year is a testament to the dynamic growth-friendly platform that we offer financial companies from across the world.”

The Summit’s programme will feature in-depth discussions across key tracks including the future of FinTech, embedded and Open Finance, sustainability, Web 3.0 and digital assets. The Summit will also provide an opportunity for more than 100 FinTechs and Future of Finance players to display their latest technology and innovations.

DIFC_Logo

 

