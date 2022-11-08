AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
  • merger, acquisition and takeover

Cyber insurtech BOXX Insurance acquires Palo Alto-based cyber threat intelligence company Templarbit

PRNewswire November 8, 2022

TORONTO, Nov. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Toronto-based global cyber insurtech, BOXX Insurance, today announced the acquisition of Templarbit, a cyber threat intelligence platform that makes it simpler for businesses to stay ahead of digital threats.

Vishal Kundi, Co-Founder & CEO, BOXX Insurance

With teams in Palo Alto and Los Angeles, Templarbit was founded by Bjoern Zinssmeister in 2017. Templarbit has built state of the art technology that alerts companies when their platform identifies vulnerabilities in their network that hackers can exploit. The platform autonomously discovers, classifies and analyzes an organization’s entire landscape of digital assets, the unique risk profile for each digital asset and the real business costs that would be incurred if a digital asset was compromised.

The closure of this deal gives fast-growing BOXX additional momentum to pursue its vision of making the world a digitally safer place.

“Bringing Templarbit’s team and technology in-house was a natural next step for us,” says Vishal Kundi, BOXX’s Co-Founder and CEO. “It shows how strategically important we believe proactive cyber risk protection is to the continued growth of our business. We are excited to welcome Bjoern and the Templarbit team to BOXX.

“The Templarbit technology platform has demonstrated that it is possible to deliver both effective and affordable cybersecurity capabilities to the small and midsize business segment using intelligent automation and threat intelligence,” says Bjoern Zinssmeister, Co-Founder of Templarbit, who joins BOXX as Head of Engineering, BOXX Labs, BOXX’s newly formed R&D division. “This is an incredibly exciting time to be joining the BOXX family, and I look forward to what’s next.”

About BOXX Insurance

BOXX Insurance Inc. helps businesses, individuals and families insure and defend against cyber threats. BOXX Insurance Inc. is privately-held with headquarters in Toronto, Canada. BOXX’s vision is to help businesses, individuals and families stay ahead of, respond to and recover from cyber threats, putting their digital safety first. For further information, please visit www.boxxinsurance.com

About Templarbit

Founded in 2017, Templarbit was incubated at Y Combinator and is a next-gen security company focused on building modern solutions that empower a new generation of security teams. By building solutions from the ground up to be cloud native and powered by data intelligence, Templarbit has redefined the way we perform assessments on a company’s security posture. With the ability to continuously monitor web assets and the risk they may expose companies of all sizes now have a way to build a scalable risk management program.

Media contact: [email protected]

Bjoern Zinssmeister, CEO and Co-Founder of Templarbit

 

Box-Insurance Logo

 

Templarbit Logo

 

 

SOURCE BOXX Insurance

Keep updated

Latest Releases

Latest News

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.