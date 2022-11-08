AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE

BingX Carnival Kicks off With Big Prize Pool to Celebrate 2022 Football Event

PRNewswire November 9, 2022

SINGAPORE, Nov. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — An exciting Carnival program for World Cup 2022 was revealed by BingX, the world’s leading social trading crypto exchange, which will see millions up for grabs for the next six amazing weeks.

The 22nd edition of the World Cup football tournament, to be held in the Qatar capital of Doha from November 20 to December 18, has fired passion of the world. To synchronise the joy vibe, leading crypto exchange BingX unveils details and awards for the carnival, which will be themed around football and the mega event. Participants will play games and trade to share a prize pool of up to 600,000 USDT and popular coins like BTC and ETH. They also have a chance to win tickets to the World Cup Final and coveted autographed jerseys of renowned football stars.

BingX will kickstart the carnival on November 7. All BingX users will be able to participate in various games during different stages. In this carnival, all games are closely tied to the World Cup theme, as well as the schedule and phased reward system. For example, in the warm-up period, you could pick a team with the best World Cup odds and win big if your prediction is right. You can also vote for your favorite football player and draw a lottery on BingX live stream if he tops in the vote. There are more games to be expected for round of 16, quarterfinals, semifinals, and final. Moreover, participants are allowed to win more bets on the games by increasing trading volume.

We wish more users to celebrate this big event with us and have fun“, said Elvisco Carrington, PR and Communications Director at BingX.In addition to investment returns, they could have a real good time this time. We have enriched the games system with more options and prizes so that all users could find pleasure in it. We are expecting overwhelming responses from our users and their excellent performance will absolutely push us to take the tournament a step forward. We look forward to welcoming them for what we are sure will be an exciting and memorable BingX World Cup Carnival.

About BingX

Founded in 2018, BingX is a leading crypto exchange that offers spot, derivatives and copy trading services to more than 100 countries and regions worldwide with over 5 million users. BingX connects users with expert traders and the platform in a safe, leading, and innovative way.

SOURCE BingX

Keep updated

Latest Releases

Latest News

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.