Zenkoji Omotesando Illumination Dec 10th – 18th — Zenkoji Temple Nagano City, Nagano Prefecture

- Nagano Design Week
TOKYO, Nov. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — The Zenkoji Omotesando Illumination event will illuminate the area centering Zenkoji Temple in Nagano City with light. 1.8 km of trees lining Zenkoji Omotesando Avenue from Nagano Station to Zenkoji Temple will be lit up, and the main venue, Zenkoji Temple, will create a space of light under the supervision of spatial designer Yoshimi Hasegawa. The theme is “Light of Peace.” The main hall and the gate of Zenkoji Temple, a national treasure, will be decorated with light and music installations, creating an unprecedented space of light and sound.
Event Outline
Event name: NAGANO DESIGN WEEK Zenkoji Omotesando Illumination
Date: Decoration of the town November 23, 2022 – February 12, 2023
From 5:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m.
Zenkoji Temple Decoration December 10, 2022 – December 18, 2022
From 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.
Organizer: Zenkoji Omotesando Illumination Executive Committee
Cooperation: Japan Design Week / NPO Design Association / The Yomiuri Shimbun Tokyo Head Office
Supported by: ABLE & PARTNERS INC.
Inquiries: Zenkoji Omotesando Illumination Executive Committee
Zenkoji Omotesando Illumination Executive Committee Secretariat (Nagano City Tourism Promotion Division Inbound & International Office)
https://www.nagano-cvb.or.jp/designweek/contact.html
