  new product

Neo4j Announces General Availability of its Next-Generation Graph Database Neo4j 5

PRNewswire November 9, 2022

Enhanced scalability, agility, efficiency, & performance advantages enable enterprises to create and deploy intelligent applications faster and easier in any environment

SAN MATEO, Calif., Nov. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Neo4j®, the leader in graph technology, announced today the general availability of Neo4j 5, the next-generation cloud-ready graph database. Neo4j 5 widens the performance lead of native graphs over traditional databases while providing easier scale-out and scale-up across any deployment, whether on-premises, in the cloud, hybrid, or multi cloud. The result empowers organizations to more quickly create and deploy intelligent applications at large scale and achieve greater value from their data.

Neo4j 5 widens the performance lead of native graphs over that of traditional databases while providing easy scale out across any deployment, whether on prem, in the cloud, hybrid, or multi cloud.

“Graph technology adoption is accelerating as organizations seek better ways to leverage connections in data to solve complex problems at scale,” said Emil Eifrem, CEO and Co-founder of Neo4j. “We designed Neo4j 5 to deliver the type of scalability, agility, and performance that enable organizations to push the envelope on what’s possible for their data and their business.”

Neo4j 5’s specific benefits include:
  • Query language improvements and up to 1000x faster query performance. New syntax makes it even easier to write complex pattern-matching queries. Improvements in indexes, query planning, and runtime make Neo4j 5 the fastest implementation ever. For example, multi-hop queries can now be executed up to 1000x faster than Neo4j 4. These improvements are above and beyond the already exponentially faster Neo4j’s graph results over traditional databases. Together, these benefits enable more real-time results at scale.
  • Automated scale-out across hundreds of machines, enabling self-managed customers to grow and handle a massive number of queries with little manual effort and significantly less infrastructure cost. This benefit is achieved via new and enhanced features like Autonomous Clustering and Fabric, enabling organizations to efficiently operate very large graphs and scale out in any environment. Neo4j 5 also automates the allocation and reassignment of computing resources.
  • Continuous updates across all deployments, whether in the cloud, multi-cloud, hybrid, or on-prem. Neo4j 5 ensures ongoing compatibility between self-managed and Aura workloads managed by Neo4j. In addition, a new tool called Neo4j Ops Manager provides a unified single pane for easy monitoring and management of global deployments, giving customers full control over their environments.

Neo4j 5 is available for download at neo4j.com/download-center and on AWS, Azure, and GCP Marketplaces.

Neo4j 5 performance lead sets a new industry bar

More than 1,300 organizations trust Neo4j’s technology to power mission-critical applications while maintaining performance, security, and data integrity. Neo4j 5 extends the company’s leadership even further at a time when graph adoption is exploding.

“Switching to Neo4j was a huge win for us,” said David Fox, Senior Software Engineer at Adobe and Co-founder & Engineering Lead at devRant. “We’ve seen significant performance improvements, and a great reduction in complexity, storage, and infrastructure costs. Staff now focus on improving the infrastructure, versus spending time frustratingly micro-managing it.”

For more information

To learn more about Neo4j 5, visit the Neo4j 5 web page, read “Scale New Heights with Neo4j 5 Graph Database,” or register for the following sessions at the upcoming online developer conference NODES 2022: “What’s New in Neo4j 5 and Aura 5 for Developers” and “Introducing Neo4j 5 for Administrators.”

About Neo4j

Neo4j is the world’s leading graph data platform. We help organizations – including Comcast, ICIJ, NASA, UBS, and Volvo Cars – capture the rich context of the real world that exists in their data to solve challenges of any size and scale. Our customers transform their industries by curbing financial fraud and cybercrime, optimizing global networks, accelerating breakthrough research, and providing better recommendations. Neo4j delivers real-time transaction processing, advanced AI/ML, intuitive data visualization, and more. Find out more at neo4j.com and follow us at @Neo4j.  

Resources

© 2022 Neo4j, Inc., Neo Technology®, Neo4j®, Cypher®, Neo4j® Bloom™, Neo4j Graph Data Science Library™, Neo4j® Aura™, Neo4j® AuraDS™, and Neo4j® AuraDB™ are registered trademarks or a trademark of Neo4j, Inc. All other marks are owned by their respective companies.

Neo4j Logo

 

