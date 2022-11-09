AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
  • insider trading

CAI Establishes Data Center Division

PRNewswire November 10, 2022

Josh Hoops named Vice President, Data Centers

INDIANAPOLIS, Nov. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — CAI, a global consulting company that provides technical, operational consulting, and project management services to the life sciences, data center, and process manufacturing industries, today announced the formation of a Data Centers division to be led by Josh Hoops.

“I am humbled to lead CAI’s data center business into the future. We have an amazing team of experienced professionals who will continue to support our clients to drive Operational Readiness in data centers around the globe. Providing integrated solutions from project kickoff to operations and maintenance, our teams have successfully delivered 1,000’s of MW of data center capacity. I look forward to leading our team, enabling growth, and maintaining excellence in project delivery as we continue to provide value to our clients,” said Josh.

“Based on a history of successful facility inspection, testing, and startup across multiple industries, CAI is moving its data center services into a stand-alone business division. This move broadens our data center services to the entire facility lifecycle delivering value for our data center clients. We know our unique industry approach shortens the time to reach operational readiness and lowers the total cost of ownership for these mission critical facilities. I look forward to working with Josh to drive value for both our clients and our employee owners,” says Mike Martin, CEO.

Josh Hoops, the new Vice President for CAI Data Centers; assumes responsibility for leading these teams to drive excellence in mission critical facility operational readiness worldwide. An expert in operations management, he has experience across multiple industries improving a variety of fundamental and complex aspects of organizational efficiency and effectiveness.

Josh has over 30 years of management and operations experience in the United States Navy as a Submarine Officer and Asset Management, Building Commissioning and Management Consulting. He held several operational and executive management level positions, overseeing up to 1200 employees, including operations and maintenance, safety, personal qualification, and professional development. Josh holds a BS degree in Computer Science from University of North Florida and an MBA in Project Management from Columbia Southern University. While at CAI, as the Global Director, Program & Project Management, he has supervised major capital projects across multiple industries around the globe delivering value for CAI’s clients and employee owners.

ABOUT CAI

CAI have delivered nearly a billion dollars in services for hundreds of clients across thousands of projects globally. With offices in the US, UK, Canada, Australia, Netherlands, Switzerland, India, Ireland, Italy, China, and Singapore, we are an international team of over 850 professionals providing local support from a global company. Our integrated engineering, technical, and quality consulting services are designed to deliver mission critical facilities with a high level of performance and reliability. When operational readiness and startup are critical, CAI delivers to a higher standard. www.cagents.com

Contact:
David Shenberger
+13177219847
[email protected]

 

SOURCE CAI

Keep updated

Latest Releases

Latest News

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.