  • poll

Resonance Consultancy Reveals The 2023 World’s Best Cities

PRNewswire November 10, 2022

The global place branding advisor today announced the world’s 100 top-performing cities in their annual World’s Best Cities Report.

NEW YORK, Nov. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Resonance is a leading advisor in tourism, real estate and economic development, and its Best Cities rankings quantify and benchmark the relative quality of place, reputation and competitive identity for the world’s principal cities with metropolitan populations of 1 million+. They are lauded as the world’s most thorough city ranking, based on original methodology that analyzes key statistics as well as user-generated reviews and online activity in channels such as Google, Facebook and Instagram.

Access the 2023 World’s Best Cities Report and all 100 city profiles at WorldsBestCities.com.

Learn more about Resonance Consultancy at ResonanceCo.com.

“The World’s Best Cities rankings benchmark the overall performance of more than 250 cities around the world based on a wide variety of measures in order to identify the top 100 places to live, visit and invest,” says Resonance President & CEO Chris Fair.

The overall Best Cities rankings are determined by analyzing the performance of each city for a wide range of factors that have historically shown positive correlations with attracting employment, investment and/or visitors to cities.

Based on each city’s performance in the 24 factors analyzed, these are the World’s Best Cities for 2023:

Honorary World’s Best City: Kyiv, Ukraine

  1. London, England
  2. Paris, France
  3. New York City, USA
  4. Tokyo, Japan
  5. Dubai, United Arab Emirates
  6. Barcelona, Spain
  7. Rome, Italy
  8. Madrid, Spain
  9. Singapore, Republic of Singapore
  10. Amsterdam, Netherlands

The full ranking is available at WorldsBestCities.com.

About Resonance Consultancy

Resonance is a global consultancy of strategic and creative place makers. As leading advisors in real estate, tourism and economic development, Resonance combines expertise in research, strategy, branding and communications to make destinations, cities and developments more valuable and more vibrant. ResonanceCo.com

About World’s Best Cities

Best Cities is the home of Resonance’s exclusive ranking of the world’s top urban destinations. The data is used by leading news outlets and Bloomberg calls it “The most comprehensive study of its kind; it identifies cities that are most desirable for locals, visitors, and businesspeople alike, rather than simply looking at livability or tourism appeal.” WorldsBestCities.com | #BestCities

SOURCE Resonance Consultancy Ltd.

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

