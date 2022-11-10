AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE

Xinhua Silk Road: Citizen rowing forum held in Shenyang, NE China to boost sports development, city vitality

PRNewswire November 10, 2022

BEIJING, Nov. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — The 5th Shenyang International Open Regatta citizen rowing forum was held recently in Shenyang, capital city of northeast China’s Liaoning Province, as part of the move to implement the city’s strategy of national fitness and powering the city with sports.

Photo shows the scene of the Shenyang International Open Regatta. (PRNewsfoto/Xinhua Silk Road)

“We will, through excellent top-level design, expanding the rowing sport, strengthening the rowing industry and shaping the rowing culture, accelerate the deep integration of sports industry and urban development, and then make rowing become a new way of national fitness, a new driving force for the building of Shenyang in health, a new fashion of social life and a new driver for economic growth,” said Liu Kebin, head of Shenyang Municipal Sports Bureau.

The most distinctive feature of this forum is that the invited speakers are not industry experts, but ordinary rowing enthusiasts.

Xia Nan from a local rowing club told the changes that rowing brings to children’s growth, parent-child relations and family life, with her two children in the way of parent-child dialogue.

Liu Yue, director of the international department with Northeast Yucai School, a local high school, highlighted the importance of rowing in promoting the healthy growth and all-round development of teenagers.

Zhao Zhonghao, captain of the rowing team of Liaoning Communication University, talked about the bitterness and sweetness in the training with his classmates, which is a rare experience in his college life.

Rowing, known as the “flower of industrial civilization”, is highly consistent with the cultural accumulation of Shenyang.

According to Sui Qingyang, director of the youth committee of the Chinese Rowing Association and general manager of the Shenyang International Rowing Center, the first Shenyang International Open Regatta was held in 2018, making rowing popular in Shenyang, and the second edition in 2019 attracted rowing teams from France, Japan, New Zealand, and Thailand among others, making the event an international one.

In 2020, the 3rd edition launched the first youth rowing invitational competition, laying a foundation for the development of youth rowing in Shenyang.

In 2021, through the “wisdom plus” curriculum system, more than 40,000 primary and secondary school students in Hunnan District of Shenyang got involved in the rowing sport.

In 2022, The China (Shenyang) Rowing Development Index was launched in Shenyang, exporting the experience of Shenyang in rowing development to the world.

Original link: https://en.imsilkroad.com/p/330989.html

SOURCE Xinhua Silk Road

Keep updated

Latest Releases

Latest News

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.