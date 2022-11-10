AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
  • poll

Insurers are rising to the world’s social sustainability challenges, says The Geneva Association

PRNewswire November 11, 2022

ZURICH, 10 November 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Amid growing stakeholder expectations for businesses to have more social impact, a new Geneva Association report, The Role of Insurance in Promoting Social Sustainability, highlights insurance’s abundant, inherent social benefit in providing financial stability and peace of mind to people and businesses. The Geneva Association estimates that insurers contribute USD 5–5.5 trillion per year to global financial resilience through insurance claims and benefit payouts.

New Geneva Association report: The Role of Insurance in Promoting Social Sustainability

To further advance social sustainability, the report advises insurers to hone their impact underwriting and investing activities, as well as due diligence on risks linked to their clients, investees and operations, from human rights violations to algorithmic bias.

The Geneva Association report puts forward an innovative framework for insurers to assess their ‘social footprint’, inspired by the Greenhouse Gas Protocol’s approach to carbon emissions disclosure:

  • Scope 1 is an insurer’s social impacts on its employees.
  • Scope 2 is the insurer’s impacts on communities.
  • Scope 3 – by far the most important – is the insurer’s social impacts across the value chain, from risk-taking and servicing to investing – upstream (value-chain partners) and downstream (customers and investees).

Jad Ariss, Managing Director of The Geneva Association, said: “Clearly businesses need to do more to promote social sustainability, particularly in light of the repercussions of the pandemic and RussiaUkraine war. Insurers have always been – and will continue to be – at the forefront of this agenda; the very essence of the insurance business is protecting society, providing financial security and peace of mind, and supporting recovery from shocks. That said, insurers can build out their impact in this space and need to address the absence of suitable metrics. We hope our report serves as a guide.”

The author of the report, Kai-Uwe Schanz, Deputy Managing Director and Director of Socio-economic Resilience at The Geneva Association, said: “The report recommends insurers to adopt a three-tier approach to managing social sustainability. First, maximise the inherently positive social impacts of insurance; second, protect those benefits by carefully mitigating potentially negative impacts; and, third, explore the scope for additional, commercially viable social benefits. Based on this approach, we believe that insurers can further enhance their role in providing socially relevant products and working to close protection gaps. This is more important than ever as the transition to a net-zero economy needs to be socially just and inclusive.”

The Geneva Association is the only global association of insurance companies; its members are insurance and reinsurance CEOs. Based on rigorous research conducted in collaboration with its members, academic institutions and multilateral organisations, The Geneva Association investigates key risk areas that are likely to impact the insurance industry, develops recommendations and provides a platform for stakeholders to discuss them. In total, the companies of Geneva Association members are headquartered in 26 countries around the world; manage USD 21 trillion in assets; employ more than 2.5 million people; and protect 2.6 billion people.

https://www.genevaassociation.org/press-releases/insurers-rising-to-social-sustainability-challenges

The Geneva Association Logo

 

 

SOURCE The Geneva Association

Keep updated

Latest Releases

Latest News

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.