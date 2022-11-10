AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
AIRBIQUITY APPOINTS NEW VICE PRESIDENT TO STRENGTHEN PRESENCE IN EUROPE

PRNewswire November 10, 2022

Leading Connected Car Company Hires Former VMware and Delphi Automotive Exec To Drive Business Growth and Market Momentum

SEATTLE, Nov. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Airbiquity®, a global leader in connected car services, today announced the appointment of Claes Valentin as Vice President Europe to service existing customers and continue the company’s business expansion in the European region.

Airbiquity Logo

Valentin brings significant experience in the automotive industry and a proven track record of engaging customers and increasing revenue from previous leadership positions at Delphi Automotive, Aptiv, VMware, ZF Group, and Foretellix to name a few. Valentin will be responsible for leading the company’s regional sales and business development efforts with a focus on establishing new customer relationships and program deployments in the automotive, two-wheeler, off-highway, and other mobility-oriented sectors.

“Original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) are increasingly ambitious in the scope of their objectives and operations as software defined vehicles start becoming the norm. Airbiquity prioritizes ensuring that our regional organization can address their business needs from both a geographic and experience perspective,” said David Jumpa, Airbiquity Chief Revenue Officer. “We’re very excited to have Claes coming on board in this leadership role.”

“I’m very excited about joining the Airbiquity team and further expanding the company’s presence in Europe,” said Claes Valentin, Airbiquity Vice President Europe. “As the importance of software continues to increase, automotive OEMs and other mobility-oriented suppliers in Europe will greatly benefit from Airbiquity’s innovative connected vehicle services.”

Valentin will be based in Stuttgart Germany and travel throughout Europe. He joins a global team of professionals supporting Airbiquity’s business working in the Seattle, USA Headquarters as well as London, UK; Tokyo, Japan; and Nagoya, Japan field offices.

Learn more about Airbiquity here.

About Airbiquity 

Airbiquity® is a global leader in connected vehicle services and pioneer in the development and engineering of automotive telematics technology. Always at the forefront of automotive innovation, Airbiquity develops the industry’s most advanced connected vehicle software technology and cloud services. Working with Airbiquity, automakers and automotive suppliers have deployed highly scalable, manageable, and secure connected vehicle service programs for millions of vehicles in over 60 countries around the world. Learn more about Airbiquity at www.airbiquity.com or join the conversation @Airbiquity.

Contact:
[email protected]

 

SOURCE Airbiquity

