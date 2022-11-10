Deloitte Announces Large-scale Expansion of its Global Google Cloud Practice and Alliance

Expansion will rapidly scale Deloitte’s Google Cloud capabilities, and involve training and certifying thousands of cloud professionals, as well as developing market-transforming industry solutions to help clients realize value from their cloud investments

NEW YORK and SUNNYVALE, Calif., Nov. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Deloitte and Google Cloud today announced the most significant expansion of their alliance to date, combining Deloitte’s deep industry and domain knowledge and modern software engineering capabilities with Google Cloud’s market-leading technology to help enterprises continuously build and evolve industry-leading cloud solutions.

Demand for Google Cloud products and services has grown significantly in recent years. To address client needs and market opportunities, Deloitte is increasing investments in its global Google Cloud capabilities by committing to train and certify tens of thousands of cloud, AI and security professionals around the globe. Together with Google Cloud, the two organizations will help clients across industries innovate and implement Google Cloud technology at scale.

“Our work together in shaping markets and engineering cutting-edge solutions has already made an incredible impact on our clients and their businesses,” said Matt Lacey , Deloitte’s global chief commercial officer for the Alphabet Google relationship. “The expansion of our alliance and our global Google Cloud practice further solidifies our commitment to bringing Google Cloud technologies to organizations in all industries and sectors.”

“We are seeing unprecedented demand for Google Cloud from global enterprises, which require the technical expertise, industry knowledge and services capacity to effectively implement their cloud agendas,” said Kevin Ichhpurani, corporate vice president global ecosystem and channels, Google Cloud. “By strengthening our alliance with Deloitte, we are substantially increasing the professional services resources available to these large, complex organizations, helping them maximize value from their cloud investments and solve the most pressing challenges within their industries.”

Innovation and value for clients

Deloitte has helped some of the world’s most successful companies modernize their businesses by utilizing the entire stack of Google Cloud’s infrastructure, products and solutions. As part of their collective efforts, Deloitte and Google Cloud will co-invest in several new joint solutions to accelerate enterprise cloud adoption and speed time-to-value for clients across industries.

New Industry Solutions: Deloitte and Google Cloud will design, engineer and automate innovative solutions in priority industries, such as retail, consumer packaged goods, financial services and the public sector. Examples include:

Deloitte and Google Cloud will design, engineer and automate innovative solutions in priority industries, such as retail, consumer packaged goods, financial services and the public sector. Examples include: Real-Time Associate Productivity , which allows retailers to maximize their store team’s impact and is just one example of a comprehensive set of advancements Deloitte and Google Cloud are developing for the retail sector.

, which allows retailers to maximize their store team’s impact and is just one example of a comprehensive set of advancements Deloitte and Google Cloud are developing for the retail sector.

Deloitte Google Cloud Accelerator, which allows for the rapid creation of secure landing zones with applied policies to create trusted cloud platforms for financial exchanges.



Candidate360™, which harnesses Google Cloud’s data analytics and AI capabilities to identify powerful insights in higher education.

Bringing the best of Deloitte’s capabilities: With the commitment to an expanded global Google Cloud practice, Deloitte is doubling down on its specializations, which include cloud migration, data analytics, data management, infrastructure, machine learning, SAP on Google Cloud, and security across thousands of global practitioners to help clients realize the full potential of cloud. Dedicated leaders from both Deloitte and Google Cloud will utilize modern software engineering principles to develop next-generation functionality, automation and interoperability for immediate impact and foundations to build upon.

A Google Cloud-first approach to data analytics, AI/ML and security: Deloitte will bring Google Cloud’s leading capabilities in data analytics and AI/ML to joint customers, and continue to scale its collaboration in security practices. The two organizations will co-invest in solutions and end-to-end managed services for security operations, cyber analytics and zero trust, and will help joint clients securely adopt multi-cloud strategies.

Google Cloud Industry Solution Partner of the Year

Deloitte is a four-time winner of Google Cloud’s Global Services Partner of the Year award and is the inaugural winner of the Google Public Sector Partner of the Year award. Deloitte was recently recognized as the 2021 Industry Solution Partner of the Year . This award highlights Deloitte’s success in leveraging the Google Cloud Platform to create comprehensive and compelling solutions that make a significant impact across multiple industries, such as retail and consumer goods, the public sector and health care and life sciences.

Visit www.deloitte.com/googlecloud for more information about Deloitte’s Google Cloud alliance.

Visit www.deloitte.com/us/cloud for more information about Deloitte’s cloud services.

About Google Cloud

Google Cloud accelerates every organization’s ability to digitally transform its business. We deliver enterprise-grade solutions that leverage Google’s cutting-edge technology – all on the cleanest cloud in the industry. Customers in more than 200 countries and territories turn to Google Cloud as their trusted partner to enable growth and solve their most critical business problems.

About Deloitte

Deloitte provides industry-leading audit and assurance, tax and legal, consulting, financial advisory, and risk advisory services to nearly 90% of the Fortune Global 500® and thousands of private companies. Our professionals deliver measurable and lasting results that help reinforce public trust in capital markets, enable clients to transform and thrive, and lead the way toward a stronger economy, a more equitable society and a sustainable world. Building on its 175-plus year history, Deloitte spans more than 150 countries and territories. Learn how Deloitte’s approximately 415,000 people worldwide make an impact that matters at www.deloitte.com.

Deloitte refers to one or more of Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Limited, a UK private company limited by guarantee (“DTTL”), its network of member firms, and their related entities. DTTL and each of its member firms are legally separate and independent entities. DTTL (also referred to as “Deloitte Global”) does not provide services to clients. In the United States, Deloitte refers to one or more of the US member firms of DTTL, their related entities that operate using the “Deloitte” name in the United States and their respective affiliates. Certain services may not be available to attest clients under the rules and regulations of public accounting. Please see www.deloitte.com/about to learn more about our global network of member firms.

SOURCE Deloitte