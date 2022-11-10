AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
  • licensing agreement

Adyen announces payments partnership with Instacart

PRNewswire November 11, 2022

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Adyen (AMS: ADYEN), the global financial technology platform of choice for leading businesses, today announced that Instacart, the leading grocery technology company in North America, has selected the company as an additional payments processing partner.

Adyen logo

As part of the new partnership, Instacart will leverage Adyen functionality, including PINless debit enablement of transactions, to further optimize and improve authorization rates for an even more seamless customer experience.

“Working with Instacart on debit enablement and U.S. processing is the first step in what will be an exciting partnership,” said Brian Dammeir, President of North America at Adyen. “We look forward to working closely with Instacart on future payment capabilities as the company continues to expand.”

“At Instacart, we’re dedicated to creating the best online grocery shopping experience possible for the customers and partners that rely on us every day,” said Heather Rivera, Vice President of Strategy, Corporate Development and Partnerships for Instacart. “We’re pleased to welcome Adyen as an additional payments partner that will enable us to continue to scale and ensure our customers have a seamless experience all the way through checkout.” 

In North America, Adyen has seen a significant rise in debit usage over the past year. For marketplaces like Instacart that consumers rely on to connect with and shop online from their favorite retailers, enhancing the customer experience involves optimizing authorization rates across issuers and the various debit networks. Adyen’s RevenueAccelerate offering seamlessly applies the preferences of each issuer and debit network to help merchants see a lift in authorization rates, resulting in a more seamless and efficient customer experience.

About Adyen

Adyen (AMS: ADYEN) is the financial technology platform of choice for leading companies. By providing end-to-end payments capabilities, data-driven insights, and financial products in a single global solution, Adyen helps businesses achieve their ambitions faster. With offices around the world, Adyen works with the likes of Facebook, Uber, H&M, eBay, and Microsoft. Adyen continuously improves and expands its product offering as part of its ordinary course of business. New products and features are announced via press releases and product updates on the company’s website. The cooperation with Instacart as described in this merchant update underlines Adyen’s continuous growth with current and new merchants over the years.

 

SOURCE Adyen Inc.

Keep updated

Latest Releases

Latest News

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.