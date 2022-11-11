AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE

Xinhua Silk Road: E.China Jiangsu Kunshan eyes integration with Shanghai, wheeling on innovation

PRNewswire November 11, 2022

BEIJING, Nov. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Kunshan of east China’s Jiangsu Province has recently kicked off Kunshan Week in Shanghai, with a series of investment and promotion activities held to showcase business environment, seek cooperation and speed up integrated development with Shanghai.

An action plan on the innovation and development of Kunshan’s Metaverse industry for 2022-2025, as well as detailed measures for supporting the development of industrial innovation clusters have been released during the event, which also sealed 20 cooperation projects between Shanghai and Kunshan.

Under the action plan, Kunshan eyes to build an industrial complex and industrial park with an area of more than 300,000 square meters, to raise scale of Metaverse related industries up to 100 billion yuan by 2025, and complete more than 15 typical application scenario projects.

It is noted that Kunshan has been accelerating integration with Shanghai amid fast-paced regional integration of the Yangtze River Delta, one of the country’s economic hubs that encompasses Shanghai and the provinces of Jiangsu, Zhejiang and Anhui.

Continuous efforts has been made for better infrastructure connectivity, scientific and technological innovation application, industrial collaboration, financial service, and resource integration.

For instance, Kunshan Industrial Technology Research Institute recently initiated Shanghai-Kunshan scientific and technological innovation community together with National Eastern Tech-Transfer Center, Shanghai Technology Exchange, as well as other institutions and service agents to make Kunshan a hub both for industrial applications and sci-tech innovations.

A county-level city in Jiangsu Suzhou, Kunshan is only 40 minutes away from Shanghai Hongqiao International Airport by highway, and 17 minutes by high-speed train. Kunshan’s GDP exceeded 470 billion yuan in 2021.

See the original link: https://en.imsilkroad.com/p/331053.html

SOURCE Xinhua Silk Road

Keep updated

Latest Releases

Latest News

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.