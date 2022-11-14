RISAL Products Awarded Monde Selection 2022 Recognition For Safety, Efficacy and Reliability

Products guaranteed to satisfy every consumers’ taste and healthcare needs.

TAIPEI, Nov. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — RISAL, under Shinyi Biomedical Technology Co., LTD (Shinyi Biomedical Tech), one of Taiwan’s leading healthcare brands, is celebrating two of its products winning awards at the prestigious Monde Selection 2022.

For over 60 years, Monde Selection has annually evaluated food and beverage products from all over the world. The awards bring together 80 international experts to certify the quality of products. Each certified product is passed savory tasted by experts and tested individually according to scientific analysis and the expectations of the consumers.

“Our aim is always to raise the knowledge about healthy lifestyle choices for everybody. We believe that our products provide adequate amounts of essential nutrients to maintain general health in daily life”, said Meg Wang, Marketing Director of Shinyi Biomedical Tech.

“Having been certified by Monde Selection 2022 is a great honor.

We will continue to drive progress in the healthcare industry and improve the lives of all of our customers.”

Award winning for kids’ food supplements

The experts at Monde Selection 2022 have evaluated the RISAL Kids’ Healthcare line and recognized to reward the Gold Award to:

RISAL Live Probiotcs 12 Sugar-free – with patented embedding technology, this product can easily deliver its benefits to users. It with a high colonization rate is resistant to gastric acid and choline and has a high concentration of bacteria that maintain its efficacy during the digestion process.

RISAL Fish Oil Chewable Capsules – Designed to help kids get into healthy habits, the soft capsules shaped in the silhouette of fish contain no strong smell, is chewable, and safe for children of all ages to obtain the benefits of fish oil.

In addition to that, RISAL also offers Vitamin Gummies that come in four fruit flavors, these Vitamin Gummies are beneficial in supplementing the daily nutritional needs. They are yummy, chewy and can also be enjoyed by vegetarians.

“As one of the leading brands in the field, we understand that the nutrition needs and properties of products for children are different from adults, which is why it has always been a priority for us to invest in research and development that create beneficial and diverse products just for them,” explained Meg. “We hope to ease the anxieties of parents when it comes to improving the general health of their children, and we will continue to do so in the future.”

RISAL has ensured that its products do not contain added preservatives, artificial coloring or any harmful ingredients for kids. Quality assurance is our most concern. Based on lots of scientific tests and strict manufacturing procedures, RISAL ensures our products keep high quality standards. To provide safe, specific and complete nutritional supplements that mothers could trust in is our job. And as part of its efforts to contribute to kids charity and public welfare, Shinyi Biomedical Tech continues to invest in educational and financial aid for disadvantaged children. The company also regularly donated food supplements to orphan houses in Taiwan and China.

For more information, visit RISAL’s official website and www.taiwantrade.com, or join their Facebook page.

About Shinyi Biomedical Tech

Since 1961, Shinyi imported RISAL’s cold granules to the OTC market in Taiwan, opening up a cooperative relationship between Japan and Taiwan in the OTC medicine industry. With the successful marketing strategy, laying the foundation for Risal to be a leading brand in children’s healthcare industry in Taiwan. In 2009, Riken authorized Taiwan Chentai (Pharmaceutical Merchant) to transfer part of the product technology to Taiwan for OEM production. Taiwan Shinyi is responsible for general distribution in Asia and continues to expand the Asian market. The company then expanded to women’s personal care products and now It operates in four segments: Pharmaceutical OTC Products, Nutritional Products, Personal care (Cosmetics), and Medical Devices across countries including Taiwan, Japan, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Malaysia and Singapore.

